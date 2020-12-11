'It's our rival': No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska in annual rivalry game

It took a full half this time, but Creighton eventually put Nebraska away with the type of colossal scoring surge that’s so often made the difference when the two rivals meet on CU’s home turf.
The Jays (4-1) transformed a competitive showdown into a one-sided romp with a 30-7 run after halftime.
Open 3-pointers splashed through the net. Turnovers got converted into layups, and dunks. Christian Bishop’s windmill throw-down — elating the boisterous Creighton bench in an empty arena — made it a 25-point game with 7:55 remaining.
During one stretch, CU scored on 10 straight possessions. It made 17 of its first 24 shots out of the break. It ended up with 14 second-half assists.
“Our goal, with the way we play, is to hit you with a run at some point in the game,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
The Jays did just that. In fact, they stacked a series of surges on top of one another, capitalizing on Nebraska’s ball-handling miscues (25 turnovers) and defensive lapses.
Denzel Mahoney drove into the lane and dished to freshman big man Ryan Kalkbrenner for a dunk three minutes into the half. Then the senior wing nailed a wide-open 3-pointer on the next possession, pushing the lead to 53-46 and forcing an NU timeout.
A few minutes later, senior Mitch Ballock and Mahoney hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 10. It was suddenly 74-53 after sophomore Antwann Jones — inexplicably left wide open underneath the hoop — converted a layup and then buried a 3-pointer on the next trip down.
“Second half, it goes from 10, to 20, to 25 — and it’s over,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s just a concerted effort of sticking together and continuing to do the same things that made you successful for the first 25 minutes of the game. We didn’t do a good enough job of that.”
Hoiberg said he and the Husker players talked about withstanding CU’s runs during their preparation. And for one half, NU did resemble a hard-nosed team that was ready to go to battle with the nation’s eighth-ranked squad.
Nebraska won the first-half rebounding clash. The Huskers shut off CU’s interior attack with double teams in post-up situations and crisp rotations on drivers (the Jays made just 42.1% of their 2s). And despite two separate 9-0 spurts by Creighton, NU held its ground, trailing by just four at halftime.
But then CU’s offense shifted into a higher gear.
McDermott credited the players for that. They discussed it at halftime. The Jays needed to be more intentional about moving the defense to create for one another — almost driving with a pass-first mentality. They made that change, McDermott said.
And then their defense kept NU from answering back. Creighton closed off potential paths to the hoop, deflected passes and stripped the ball away from drivers. Nebraska had 13 points on its first 22 second-half possessions.
“If we stay connected, really guard the ball and make the other team take tough shots, I think that’s when the momentum starts to go in our favor,” said Zegarowski, who finished with a team-high 22 points. “Because it leads to transition baskets and it leads to easy baskets. That’s what we did in the second half.”
As a result, Creighton put together yet another memorable stretch of dominance against NU inside the CHI Health Center.
Last year, CU built a convincing 40-9 lead out of the gate. In 2013, Doug McDermott’s senior year, Creighton went up 18-2. It was 18-4 in 2015. CU led by 20 at halftime in 2005 and went up 27 at the break in 2007.
The Huskers haven’t won a regular season game against Creighton in Omaha since 1995, and they’ve lost nine of 10 in the series overall.
Friday’s 98 points marked the most CU’s ever scored against Nebraska, surpassing last year’s total of 95.
“There’s obviously a little bit more to it,” Zegarowski said. “It’s our rival. It’s an important game for our fans, and we’re just happy to play for them and make sure it’s still a blue state."
