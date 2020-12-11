'It's our rival': No. 8 Creighton defeats Nebraska in annual rivalry game

“Second half, it goes from 10, to 20, to 25 — and it’s over,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s just a concerted effort of sticking together and continuing to do the same things that made you successful for the first 25 minutes of the game. We didn’t do a good enough job of that.”

Hoiberg said he and the Husker players talked about withstanding CU’s runs during their preparation. And for one half, NU did resemble a hard-nosed team that was ready to go to battle with the nation’s eighth-ranked squad.

Nebraska won the first-half rebounding clash. The Huskers shut off CU’s interior attack with double teams in post-up situations and crisp rotations on drivers (the Jays made just 42.1% of their 2s). And despite two separate 9-0 spurts by Creighton, NU held its ground, trailing by just four at halftime.

But then CU’s offense shifted into a higher gear.

McDermott credited the players for that. They discussed it at halftime. The Jays needed to be more intentional about moving the defense to create for one another — almost driving with a pass-first mentality. They made that change, McDermott said.