Jay Ducker took his chance at Northern Illinois and ran with it, all the way MAC honors

"Last year we only had about two games where we got worked, so it was getting that experience to know that the little things can flip the script," Ducker said.

Quarterback Rocky Lombardi transferred from Michigan State and has thrown for 2,416 yards and 13 touchdowns while providing leadership. The running attack has helped balance the offense; five Huskies have rushed for more than 400 yards.

Harrison Waylee had 574 yards in the first five games before being sidelined with an arm injury. Antario Brown had 433 before he was injured during the second series against Bowling Green on Oct. 16.

That brought Ducker in. He had 85 yards on 24 carries to that point, but finished that day with 210 yards on 33 carries in a 34-26 win. He became the first Northern Illinois player to rush for 200 yards in a game since 2013.

Ducker ran for 183 on 31 carries the next week and has topped 100 yards in six of the Huskies' past seven games. In the MAC title game win over Kent State, he ran for 146 on 29 carries, putting him at 1,038 yards for the season.

A few days before that game, he was named the league's freshman of the year, which was a gratifying accomplishment.