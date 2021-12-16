Jay Ducker took his chance at Northern Illinois and ran with it, all the way MAC honors

When Jay Ducker got his opportunity in Northern Illinois' backfield, he ran with it.
The Bellevue West graduate was down on the depth chart through the first five games until injuries moved him into the starting lineup mid-October.
"I got the opportunity. I just tried to ball out," Ducker said. "I just wanted the chance."
The freshman has blossomed the past two months, becoming a 1,000-yard rusher, helping the Huskies win the MAC title and earning the conference's freshman of the year award.
Northern Illinois (9-4) wraps up its season against Coastal Carolina (10-2) in Friday's Cure Bowl. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
"We're excited to play someone new, especially knowing that Coastal Carolina has been super good the last few years," Ducker said. "A lot of our guys are young and it's our first bowl game, so we want to win it."
The Huskies are the second-youngest team in the FBS, with a roster featuring 75 players who finished high school in 2020 or 2021. But they've grown up this fall.
NIU lost all six games in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. Ducker watched those from the sideline while dealing with a foot fracture, but he didn't think the Huskies were far from turning it around.
"Last year we only had about two games where we got worked, so it was getting that experience to know that the little things can flip the script," Ducker said.
Quarterback Rocky Lombardi transferred from Michigan State and has thrown for 2,416 yards and 13 touchdowns while providing leadership. The running attack has helped balance the offense; five Huskies have rushed for more than 400 yards.
Harrison Waylee had 574 yards in the first five games before being sidelined with an arm injury. Antario Brown had 433 before he was injured during the second series against Bowling Green on Oct. 16.
That brought Ducker in. He had 85 yards on 24 carries to that point, but finished that day with 210 yards on 33 carries in a 34-26 win. He became the first Northern Illinois player to rush for 200 yards in a game since 2013.
Ducker ran for 183 on 31 carries the next week and has topped 100 yards in six of the Huskies' past seven games. In the MAC title game win over Kent State, he ran for 146 on 29 carries, putting him at 1,038 yards for the season.
A few days before that game, he was named the league's freshman of the year, which was a gratifying accomplishment.
"Especially since I didn't play the whole season, I just played the last eight games," he said. "I know it's voted by coaches, so it's cool that they saw that, too."
Ducker is the second Northern Illinois player since 1985 to receive that honor.
"I'm very happy for Jay," said NIU's Thomas Hammock, who was named the league's coach of the year. "He's a young man that has been through some adversity this year. He started out second on the depth chart, found himself on the compete team a few weeks later and all he's done is battle back and compete and grind to the type of player that he has become this season for us, and we really needed him."
Two other freshmen from the metro area are making an impact for the Huskies on defense. Makhi Nelson-Douglas, a linebacker from Elkhorn South, has 33 tackles in eight games while Omaha Westside defensive tackle Cade Haberman has played in all 13 games and has 14 tackles.
