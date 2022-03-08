Joey Machado's relief pitching helps lift UNO baseball to victory over Creighton

Joey Machado's role with the UNO pitching staff has been revised a bit so far this season.

But like in past seasons, Machado is flourishing for the Mavericks, this time as a long reliever.

"Joey's been nothing but wonderful since the day he walked with this program," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "He came out of the bullpen a few times this fall and was really sharp. It's still early on in the season, but he's been dynamite out of the bullpen for us."

Machado's latest sharp outing was Tuesday against Creighton as the right-hander allowed no earned runs over five innings and earned the win in a 5-3 victory at Tal Anderson Field.

Machado, a starter in past seasons, entered in the fourth inning in a 2-2 tie. He allowed one unearned run and two hits while striking out four.

In his three relief outings this season, Machado has allowed one earned run and struck out 14 in 13 1/3 innings.

"He's very versatile," Porter said. "It's nice to have a guy like that in our bullpen."

UNO (4-9) took the lead for good in the fifth as Noah Greise's double off the warning track in right field broke the tie and Eddie Satisky followed with an RBI single to center. The Mavs tacked on an unearned run in the sixth.

Creighton pulled within 5-3 in the eighth as Jared Wegner scored following his one-out triple. But Machado got a groundout and flyout to end that inning, then Jarrett Blunt worked a perfect ninth for the save.

"Our guys stayed after it, did a good job of putting up runs in the middle innings," Porter said. "Our defense great a great job of picking up the ball behind our pitchers tonight. We hadn't done that too many times this season."

Satisky led the Mavs with three hits, while Mike Boeve had two hits and scored twice. Creighton (4-6) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Creighton (4-5) 011 000 010 - 3 4 2

UNO (3-9) 101 020 00x - 5 9 1

W: Machado, 1-1. L: Lamb, 0-1. S: Blunt, 1. 2B: CU, Hess, Meggs; UNO, Boeve, Rosario, Greise, Hurdle. 3B: CU, Wegner.​

