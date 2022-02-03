 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John McMenamin leaves Wayne State for position at Tulane
FOOTBALL

Here are The World-Herald's Super Six since 2015.

John McMenamin, who last fall led Wayne State to its best football season since 2011, has resigned to become wide receivers coach at Tulane.

McMenamin was Wayne's coach for two years, but the Wildcats only played last season as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. Wayne went 7-4 in 2021, its first seven-win season in 10 years.

Wayne earned its first national ranking since 2011, and quarterback Nick Bohn from Bennington was named the conference newcomer of the year.

McMenamin's resignation came a day after Wayne announced that its 2022 signing class included 24 athletes.

