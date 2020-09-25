Jonah Weyand's seven touchdown runs helps Concordia to 2-0 start

As a freshman in 2018, he tore his ACL on a kickoff return in Concordia’s opener. He said it was his first serious injury.

“Once you come back from an injury like that, it’s more of a mental battle,” he said. “You’ve been through the surgery, you’ve been through the rehab, you just have to trust it then.”

He was cleared to play last spring, but wasn’t a major factor in Concordia’s run game last fall. He averaged only 2.1 yards on 57 carries as a backup.

Now, heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Briar Cliff, he leads the NAIA in rushing yards and rushing TDs and was the national offensive player of the week. The five rushing touchdowns equaled a GPAC single-game record.

He said he prepared to compete for the starting job in the offseason, but “all the credit goes up front.”

“I’ve run through holes that I’ve never run through in my life,” Weyand said of Concordia’s improved offensive line. “To have that push and those guys up there, they’ve done a tremendous job and they work their butts off.”

Daberkow is quick to credit his offensive line, as well. The Bulldogs started freshmen on the line the past two seasons, but not this year.