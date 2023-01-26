Jordan Janssen becomes Wayne State men's basketball's all-time leading scorer

Before Sam Griesel faced Northwestern this week, the Husker guard gave a shout-out to one of his old Lincoln East teammates.

"That dude, he blows my mind," Griesel said of Jordan Janssen after he became Wayne State's all-time leading scorer. "He can have a game at 11, he'll wake up at 10:55 and he can just drop 25 like that."

Wayne coach Jeff Kaminsky agrees that's a pretty accurate assessment. Janssen reached that milestone last Saturday during a win over Minnesota Crookston when the 6-foot-7 forward scored a career-high 32 points. He broke the record held by Grady Hansen, who set the mark 40 years ago. Hansen scored 1,942 points from 1979-83, but Janssen now has 1,965.

When Janssen first arrived at Wayne in 2018, Kaminsky figured he knew what he had — a defensive stalwart.

"He earned a starting spot as a freshman because he was so versatile defensively and he was a heck of a rebounder," Kaminsky said. "We did not run one (offensive) set for him his freshman year. We never really thought of him as a scorer. We saw him as a hard-working defensive kid who could finish around the basket."

He was fourth on the team in scoring that season when he averaged 11.7 points. But over the years playing as an undersized center, Janssen has become a more efficient offensive threat.

He averaged a double-double 2020 and 2021, and in the first 20 games this season as a COVID senior, he's thriving on the offensive end, averaging a team-best 21 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He's shooting 55.6% from the field, 80% from the line and has seven double-doubles, increasing his career total to 51.

"His ability to use both hands and becoming a more confident scorer has really elevated this year," Kaminsky said. "Teams have tried to defend him in different ways. Obviously a lot of teams have tried to double team him more, but they've had a hard time because for two seasons he's led us in assists. He gets everyone involved."

Janssen also is the only Wildcat with more than 1,000 career rebounds — he has 1,092. He's the only current player at all NCAA levels to have more than 1,900 points and 1,000 rebounds.

And while Jordan holds Wayne's scoring and rebounding records, his father, Dana, is synonymous for the same things at Nebraska Wesleyan.

No one has come close to toppling Dana's scoring and rebounding marks since his last season with Wesleyan in 1986. He has 2,333 points and 1,218 rebounds — only one other Wesleyan player has more than 900 career rebounds.

Kaminsky said Jordan's parents, Dana and Cindy, have played an integral roles in his success.

"They're extremely supportive and they're also no-nonsense, no excuses," Kaminsky said. "Jordan's sort of a no-nonsense type of player. He's going to show up and you know what you're going to get. No one is going to outwork him, he's not going to say a whole lot. He's just going to come to play everyday.

"When your best player has that kind of approach, it certainly goes a long way, trying to get a team to a level you're trying to get them to."

In 2021, he helped the Wildcats reach the Division II tournament for the first time in 21 years. At 14-6 this season, the Wildcats look to be in line for a return trip. Wayne has three fifth-year seasons — Janssen, Nate Mohr and Millard North grad Nick Ferrarini — while everyone else on the roster will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Janssen will continue to lead by example. Consistency is one of his trademarks as he's had 113 double-digit games in 124 college games.

"He's such a great teammate and such a joy to coach," Kaminsky said. "When you accomplish a scoring record, sometimes you think of a guy who might be a little selfish. That's so not the case with Jordan."

