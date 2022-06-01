Jordy Bahl may one day be the face of US softball. For now, the Papio grad is pitching in the WCWS

One night early this spring, a Nebraska softball icon grabbed her remote control with excitement and curiosity. Peaches James sought the answer to a burning question in the softball world.

Was Jordy Bahl really the new face of the sport?

Of course, Peaches and Jordy — two decades apart — shared so much in common. Both grew up dominating the high school scene in Omaha, allowing roughly one earned run per season. Both led Papillion-La Vista to multiple state championships. But Peaches, who pitched four outstanding college seasons at Nebraska (2001-04), noticed something a little different in Jordy, a trait confirmed on her TV screen that spring night as Bahl spearheaded the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

Presence, Peaches calls it.

“She just plays so big,” James said. “That’s a huge deal.

“A lot of times, you see a pitcher dominating in high school, but then they get to college, they’re more timid. They’re finding their way. I don’t see that with her. She’s out there owning the circle as if she’s still at Papillion. It’s like she’s been playing college ball forever.

“She’s striking out people left and right. But you could feel that leadership. Just the way she’s carrying herself. Like she’s a senior. I was like, wow. She walks the walk.”

Bahl’s Sooners begin the Women’s College World Series Thursday against Northwestern as the No. 1 seed, attempting to win their second straight national title. The big question surrounding 54-2 OU’s star-studded roster is Jordy’s presence:

Will she pitch?

The national freshman of the year hasn’t competed since May 6 because of a stress fracture in her right forearm. The Sooners might be good enough to win it all without Bahl. But coach Patty Gasso would rather not try.

“You are going to see her pitch this week,” Gasso said Wednesday. “How much? We are still working.”

It’s a major storyline in Oklahoma City because of Bahl’s enormous rookie success. The nation’s top-ranked recruit, with her explosive delivery and tenacious demeanor, attracted heaps of freshman hype.

“United States of America, get ready because she is legit,” Jocelyn Alo, OU's two-time national player of the year, said in February. “She’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen, I would say. And I’ve seen quite a few pitchers in my day.”

Bahl exceeded expectations, going 21-1 with a 0.95 ERA, striking out 199 batters in 132 1/3 innings. Even against the best lineups, she intimidated. Take UCLA, when Bahl struck out 14 Bruins and allowed only four hits. Or Texas, when Bahl fanned 15 Longhorns in a four-hit shutout.

Back home in Omaha, Bahl’s admirers watched this season with pride and joy — but not surprise.

“She was basically able to walk in and be their No. 1 on what is arguably the best college program in any sport right now,” said Todd Petersen, Bahl’s high school coach. “She’s stepped in and said ‘Here I am.’”

It’s the equivalent of Nick Saban starting a true freshman at quarterback, Petersen said.

Bahl’s long-time pitching coach, Darren Dubsky, compared Jordy’s success to a snowball effect. “The better she gets, the more she believes in herself” and she gets even more invincible. It’s like watching Tiger Woods.

Bahl’s dominance depends on an exceptional set of physical tools: Legs that can deadlift 425 pounds. An arm that can fling a fastball over 70 mph. Fingers that can apply “insane” amounts of spin, Petersen said.

But Bahl’s intangibles are even more stellar.

As a coach, Petersen said, you create a standard in your head for hard work and mental toughness. Bahl came along and shattered those markers.

“It was like, oh my god, this is another level. You don’t even know it’s possible until you see it firsthand. … I almost had to back her down. OK, Jordy, we can have fun now. It’s very unusual for a coach to have to do that.”

First one at practice, last one to leave, Jordy set up equipment and tore it down. If a teammate wasn’t running hard during conditioning, Jordy would confront her. Call her out.

“With Jordy, it’s like black and white,” Petersen said. “I can be gray on a lot of things. Her? No way.”

It's no secret why Papio won every game in Bahl's junior and senior years. 72-0.

Dubsky praised Bahl’s dedication but also her wisdom. She isolates on one tiny, simple skill, like her rise ball location, and perfects it. “She’s just got tunnel vision.”

Bahl’s ability to concentrate fully on every single pitch — knowing one mistake might dent her invincibility — is remarkable.

“When she walks out there, she knows what she needs to do. And there’s not much that can throw her off,” Dubsky said.

When Bahl chose OU, Dubsky reminded her of the competition in Norman. The Sooners have eight pitchers on the team, he said. Her response? “I don’t care.”

“That’s not her being cocky. She’s just strong mentally. She knew what she was up against. But she’s just a kid that will not accept defeat.”

Over the past month, Jordy has had to accept a different kind of defeat — absence. She’s never endured an injury like this. And sitting the bench has tested her emotions like nothing before.

Entering the WCWS, Bahl — unavailable for interviews, according to OU — is still not close to 100% health. Is she strong enough to be better than Oklahoma's next fully healthy option? Hard to say.

Her supporters don’t want to see her get hurt again, or be detrimental to the team because she isn’t ready.

Short-term, everyone wants to see Jordy Bahl on the big stage. But long-term, she could be the next Jennie Finch or Keilani Ricketts.

“She’s the darling of college softball,” Dubsky said. “There’s a lot of talk about her. She knows it’s there, but she’s never, ever, ever been a me kid. She knows inside she’s good. You don’t have to tell anybody.”

Recently an SEC coach, who tried and failed to recruit Bahl, texted Todd Petersen with a prediction. Down the road, she said, Jordy Bahl is going to be the face of U.S. softball for a long time.

The Papillion-La Vista coach knows it’s possible — perhaps even likely — but he still has to stop and marvel at the idea.

“Out of Omaha, Nebraska,” Petersen said. “That’s pretty good, huh.”

