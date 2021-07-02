Katlin Anders, Taryn Jenkins captain 2021 World-Herald's All-Midlands softball teams

Senior Katlin Anders has delivered big hits throughout her softball career at Midland.
That included the final day of the Warriors' 2021 season.
Anders belted a grand slam in the NAIA tournament during Midland's win over Oklahoma City, the No. 2-ranked team in the country. The Warriors' season ended later that day in the regional final.
Anders was named the GPAC player of the year for the second time as she hit .423 with 12 homers and 60 RBIs. The honorary captain on the All-Midlands team also was among the nation's leaders in doubles with 23.
She was part of a Midland team that went 40-10 and broke the program's single-season record for home runs with 55.
"Probably our consistent strength all year has been our hitting," coach Mike Heard said after Midland won the GPAC tournament title. "First through nine seemed to contribute."
Anders is one of five Midland players on the All-Midlands team. Millard South grad Roni Foote hit .404 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs; Emily Prai led the NAIA in hits per game (90) and runs per game (68); and Bobbi Singleton drove in 48 runs.
In the circle, Aliyah Rincon (21-4, 2.39 ERA) and Hailee Fliam combined for all 40 Midland wins.
"The chemistry and culture is unbelievable," Heard said of this year's team. "As good as any team I've coached."
Concordia also reached the NAIA tournament as Camry Moore won 20 games and drove in 41 runs. Tori Homolka had a team-high 43 RBIs.
Bellevue's Maricela Egan (.375, 16 HR, 56 RBI) and Lauren Russell (.322, 13 HR, 58 RBI) combined for 114 RBIs, while Lauren Jurek won 17 games with a 2.42 ERA.
Junior colleges
Taryn Jenkins led a potent McCook Community College offense as she set single-season program records with 20 homers and 79 RBIs.
Jenkins, who has signed with Purdue-Fort Wayne, also batted .477 for a team that went 38-14 — the 38 were the second-most wins in school history.
The All-Midlands juco team also includes teammates Ashland Baca, who hit .380 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs, and Alexis Cortez, who set a McCook record with a .563 on-base percentage. She hit .448 with 61 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
McCook was the only one of six Nebraska junior college programs to have a winning record this spring.
Zoey Bredleau-Beehler, who batted .439, and Jayden Horner each drove in 40 runs for North Platte, while Brianna Aguilera led Northeast by hitting .398 and driving in 37.
Elle Douglas hit .450 with 31 RBIs for Central; Lexi Butterfield drove in 34 and threw 12 complete games in the circle for Western Nebraska; and Kirstain Goddard hit .512 and had 22 of Southeast's 39 extra-base hits on the season.
Teams
* denotes honorary captain
NAIA/NCAA D-II/D-III
P: Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
P: Camry Moore, Concordia
P: Aliyah Rincon, Midland
P: Josie Schnakenberg, Doane
*C: Katlin Anders, Midland
IF: Roni Foote, Midland
IF: Tori Homolka, Concordia
IF: Lauren Russell, Bellevue
IF: Bobbi Singleton, Midland
OF: Maricela Egan, Bellevue
OF: Carlee Liesch, UNK
OF: Emily Prai, Midland
DH: Hhana Haro, Concordia
Honorable mention: Bellevue: Ellie Bliemeister, Emily Rochford. Chadron State: Bailey Marvel, Sloane Ouijas. Concordia: Jenessa Jarvis, Caitlyn McGarvie, Kylee Nixon. Doane: Shelby Downard, Megan Elliott, Kayla Miller, Josie Schnakenberg. Hastings: Alyssa Carter, Mattie Hogrefe. Midland: Sierra Athow, Andrea Cespedes, Hailee Fliam, Carly Pfitzer. Nebraska Wesleyan: Emma Alfieri, Alycin Braun, Kailey Meyer. Peru State: Alana Krieser, Morgan Wilke. Saint Mary: Alexis Lowe, Maddie Nekola, Abby Straight. UNK: Kelsey Goodban, Katie Gosker, Bri Healy, Abbie Vodicka. Wayne State: Jenna Etmans, Kamryn Sparks, Kim Vidlak. York: Kate Reyes, Briana Walter.
JUNIOR COLLEGE
P: Lilly Cast, Central
P: Avery O’Neil, McCook
P: Nevaeh Ramirez, North Platte
P: Anna Wilcox, McCook
C: Jayden Horner, North Platte
IF: Brianna Aguilera, Northeast
IF: Zoey Bredleau-Beehler, North Platte
IF: Elle Douglas, Central
*IF: Taryn Jenkins, McCook
OF: Ashland Baca, McCook
OF: Lexi Butterfield, Western Nebraska
OF: Alexis Cortez, McCook
DH: Kirstain Goddard, Southeast
Honorable mention: Central: Grace Cargill, Larisa Rother, Ragan Wood. McCook: Camryn Laird, Taylor Thein, Rae VanMilligan. Northeast: Greta Lindberg, Taylor Nicolay. North Platte: Ashlyn Wheeling, Jordan Young. Southeast: Addison Dorn, Cassidy Rieken. Western Nebraska: Bella Coffman, Emma Schweitzer.
