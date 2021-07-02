Katlin Anders, Taryn Jenkins captain 2021 World-Herald's All-Midlands softball teams

Senior Katlin Anders has delivered big hits throughout her softball career at Midland.

That included the final day of the Warriors' 2021 season.

Anders belted a grand slam in the NAIA tournament during Midland's win over Oklahoma City, the No. 2-ranked team in the country. The Warriors' season ended later that day in the regional final.

Anders was named the GPAC player of the year for the second time as she hit .423 with 12 homers and 60 RBIs. The honorary captain on the All-Midlands team also was among the nation's leaders in doubles with 23.

She was part of a Midland team that went 40-10 and broke the program's single-season record for home runs with 55.

"Probably our consistent strength all year has been our hitting," coach Mike Heard said after Midland won the GPAC tournament title. "First through nine seemed to contribute."

Anders is one of five Midland players on the All-Midlands team. Millard South grad Roni Foote hit .404 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs; Emily Prai led the NAIA in hits per game (90) and runs per game (68); and Bobbi Singleton drove in 48 runs.

In the circle, Aliyah Rincon (21-4, 2.39 ERA) and Hailee Fliam combined for all 40 Midland wins.