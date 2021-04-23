Kentucky and Texas will face off for NCAA volleyball title, ending challenging COVID season

The Wildcats (23-1) played eight conference matches over four weekends in October and November. Even though it was a limited schedule senior setter Madison Lilley was glad they got to play at all. After going through the roller coaster of having the season paused, the championships postponed and then starting to practice in the fall, she said they kept putting in the work while dealing with the adversity.

“All of those moments were so pivotal for us because it allowed us to really put our eyes on what we were going after,” the senior setter said. “ To see it all kind of come together right now is rewarding beyond belief.”

After going 8-0 in the first part of the schedule, the Wildcats took two months off. Skinner said it took about 10 days to regain their form in January and he was impressed with how well the Wildcats played after starting back up. Skinner tried to keep practices fun and added events like a weekly spikeball tournament to keep spirits up.

“We had to make sure that it was enjoyable and fun and do things that were not drill driven and basic fundamental driven,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns (27-1) played their first match on Sept. 24 and their fall season consisted of 16 conference matches. UT went undefeated during that stretch and locked up its postseason berth in November.