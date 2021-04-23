Kentucky and Texas will face off for NCAA volleyball title, ending challenging COVID season

When the initial AVCA coaches poll came out last September, Texas and Kentucky were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.
Eight months later, many aspects of life have changed, but those two teams are still atop the volleyball world.
On Saturday night, the fourth-seeded Longhorns and No. 2 Wildcats will play for the national championship Saturday at 7 p.m. at CHI Health Center. The match will mark the end of a long season that tested volleyball programs unlike any other season and presented new challenges as teams dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas and Kentucky started their years earlier than most programs as they were part of the five leagues — the American, ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt — played matches during the fall season. Players and coaches for both programs said they benefited from playing matches in the fall as it helped develop team chemistry and experience for new players.
UK coach Craig Skinner said they used the fall season to figure out what lineups worked well for them and integrate the freshmen into the team.
“While it was an important part of our season, I don't feel like it was the end all be all that was gonna make us or break us where we are now,” he said. “You have to plan your season how you train and practice based on what's in front of you and I think we did the best job possible.”
The Wildcats (23-1) played eight conference matches over four weekends in October and November. Even though it was a limited schedule senior setter Madison Lilley was glad they got to play at all. After going through the roller coaster of having the season paused, the championships postponed and then starting to practice in the fall, she said they kept putting in the work while dealing with the adversity.
“All of those moments were so pivotal for us because it allowed us to really put our eyes on what we were going after,” the senior setter said. “ To see it all kind of come together right now is rewarding beyond belief.”
After going 8-0 in the first part of the schedule, the Wildcats took two months off. Skinner said it took about 10 days to regain their form in January and he was impressed with how well the Wildcats played after starting back up. Skinner tried to keep practices fun and added events like a weekly spikeball tournament to keep spirits up.
“We had to make sure that it was enjoyable and fun and do things that were not drill driven and basic fundamental driven,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns (27-1) played their first match on Sept. 24 and their fall season consisted of 16 conference matches. UT went undefeated during that stretch and locked up its postseason berth in November.
While Texas breezed through the competition, it faced more challenges after coming back from its break in January. NCAA rules limited the number of the Longhorns to just four hours of practice at the start of spring.
UT coach Jerritt Elliott said he worked with their sports science team to make sure they weren’t putting too much stress on the players’ bodies. The first practice was just 40 minutes, before extending to 45 minutes and then back to a 30-minute workout
Elliot noticed that when they returned from the break that the freshmen weren’t behaving like newcomers. They had more confidence and were used to the routines and expectations. Overall, he said the split season was an advantage for them because of the attitudes and personalities of the players.
"They look at life with a glass half full," he said. "They come to practice excited and there's good energy. If we didn't have that, then it would been a lot harder."
While the season was much longer than usual, Elliott said the last two weeks of staying in Omaha for the NCAA tournament have been a blur.
“It's almost like I have amnesia,” he said. “We are talking today we don't know what date is most of the time unless we're looking at our itinerary. It feels like the Wright State match (last Thursday) was like two months ago.”
The Longhorns have tried to keep their usual routine, but also take advantage of the extra downtime to enjoy each others’ company. UT celebrated making the Final Four with an ice cream social. They’ve also mixed in a movie night and casual hangouts with long conversations. Elliot said he’s never shared more laughter with his players than he has during the past week.
Kentucky has also tried to break up hotel life with walks, playing UNO, Jenga and cornhole. They also took a virtual class where they painted landscapes with mountains and flowers. All of the paintings are hanging with pride in their team room.
Lilley said even though they would have liked to play matches in their home arena, she will remember the tournament fondly no matter what happens on the court Saturday night.
“I'm so proud of us for the way that we've handled it because it can get monotonous and it can kind of seem like Groundhog Day,” Lilley said. “We've adapted really well and it's been really fun. I think we've created more memories here in Omaha than we would in a normal year.”