Kentucky defeats Texas to win its first NCAA volleyball title

The national championship club welcomed a new member Saturday night as Kentucky claimed its first volleyball title.

The Wildcats joined the most exclusive group in college volleyball as they became the 11th school to win a national championship in the 40 years of the NCAA tournament.

After dropping the first set, UK pulled away for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 win Saturday evening in front of 5,116 fans at the CHI Health Center.

Alli Stumler hammered home the final kill of the match as she led the Wildcats (24-1) with a season-high 26 kills on a .471 hitting percentage. Freshman Madi Skinner also recorded a season-high with 19 kills at a .455 clip. AVCA National player of the year Madison Lilly added 52 assists and a match-high 17 digs.

Texas (27-2) came out firing early and staked a 14-10 lead after three straight points. Kentucky got as close as 18-16, but the Longhorns responded with a 3-0 run. The Wildcats, which entered the match with the best hitting percentage in the nation, hit just .216 in the set. UT’s only hitting error in the set as it finished terminating at a .455 clip.