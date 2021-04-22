Kentucky to face Texas in NCAA volleyball championship

The No. 2 Kentucky volleyball team hasn’t faced much adversity this season. Yet, the one match it lost this year provided valuable lessons that came in handy Thursday night in the national semifinals.
The Wildcats, which suffered a five-set loss against Florida on March 19, remained poised as they fell behind No. 6 Washington 22-16 in the third set after splitting the first two. UK (23-1) kept its focus, remained calm and rallied to claim the set and eventually won the match 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 at CHI Health Center.
Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said they relied on the experience of the five-set loss against Florida on March 19 to help them battle back against an opponent with all the momentum and playing with more intensity.
During a timeout, Skinner told his team they needed to just the next point, rinse and repeat. That mindset triggered calm confidence that resulted in a 9-1 streak.
“You have to know what that feels like and know you have the ability to respond,” Skinner said. “If your mindset is that, then you're able to weather some storms, but if you get too much of the big picture in your mind you can crumble that our team showed some serious toughness to get through that.”
The closing run in the set featured five kills from Avery Skinner. The senior outside hitter finished with a match-high 19 kills, her best total since the Florida loss.
Freshman outside hitter Madi Skinner said she is her sister’s biggest fan and she got a little teary-eyed watching Avery delivery in such a crucial moment.
“I want her to succeed in every aspect of life so just seeing her go off on the court was so exciting and it made me so proud,” said Madi Skinner, who finished with 13 kills. “It was just really exciting to kind of have her shine in that moment, and she was a crucial part of us getting this one tonight.”
Azhani Tealer added two of her 13 kills during the run, while another key point came from setter Madison Lilley, who was named the AVCA national player of the year on Thursday, as she dumped the ball over to give the Wildcats a 24-23 lead. Lilley finished with 63 assists and 14 digs.
After winning the third set, it restored the Wildcats' confidence as they pulled away to win the fourth to advance to their first national championship match in school history.
“I think it was so important for us to kind of be pushed,” junior outside hitter Alli Stumler said. “We went into that fourth set knowing that we have the confidence now that we can overcome big leads. We can overcome anything with this group... It really makes you step out of that comfort zone and kind of lean into your team.”
The Wildcats still hit .340 as a team as Stumler added 13 kills and 13 digs.
The ending to the third set was the flip of the second when Kentucky led 20-15, but the Huskies rallied. As part of the comeback, Washington challenged a hitting error that gave UK a 23-20 lead. However, the call was overturned and the Huskies closed the set with a 7-1 run to even the match.
Skinner credited Washington’s tough serving for giving them problems passing as the Huskies (20-4) recorded seven aces. Samantha Drechsel paced Washington with 18 kills. The Huskies hit .206
Stumler said she was looking forward to enjoying the win on Thursday night, but would soon turn her attention to Saturday’s championship match.
“I'm stoked right now, I am kind of just riding the wave for a little bit,” she said. “This whole trip, it was a business trip. We're here to take home the trophy at the end of it. The end is in sight so we're just going to keep our eyes focused on that and know that we're so close.”
Texas 3, Wisconsin 0
Fourth-seeded Texas used a high-powered offense to hand No. 1 Wisconsin its first loss of the season with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 victory in the national semifinal match.
The Longhorns (27-1) advanced to the national title game for the first time since 2016, which capped off a stretch of seven Final Four appearances in eight years, including the title in 2012 and three runners-up.
The Longhorns hit .301 as Logan Eggleston led the way with 17 kills, while Skylar Fields added 12 kills. Freshman Devyn Robinson paced Wisconsin with 14 kills.
Wisconsin (18-1) led 23-22 in the first set, but the Longhorns scored four of the next five points to claim the set. In the second set, Texas pulled away with a 10-3 run for a 20-12 advantage. The Badgers closed to 21-18, but couldn't overcome the deficit.
The Longhorns jumped in front 7-2 in the third set before Wisconsin rallied for an 18-17 lead. With the score tied at 23-all, Texas recorded the final two kills of the match with the final point coming via a challenged call that was overturned.