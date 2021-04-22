Kentucky to face Texas in NCAA volleyball championship

Freshman outside hitter Madi Skinner said she is her sister’s biggest fan and she got a little teary-eyed watching Avery delivery in such a crucial moment.

“I want her to succeed in every aspect of life so just seeing her go off on the court was so exciting and it made me so proud,” said Madi Skinner, who finished with 13 kills. “It was just really exciting to kind of have her shine in that moment, and she was a crucial part of us getting this one tonight.”

Azhani Tealer added two of her 13 kills during the run, while another key point came from setter Madison Lilley, who was named the AVCA national player of the year on Thursday, as she dumped the ball over to give the Wildcats a 24-23 lead. Lilley finished with 63 assists and 14 digs.

After winning the third set, it restored the Wildcats' confidence as they pulled away to win the fourth to advance to their first national championship match in school history.

“I think it was so important for us to kind of be pushed,” junior outside hitter Alli Stumler said. “We went into that fourth set knowing that we have the confidence now that we can overcome big leads. We can overcome anything with this group... It really makes you step out of that comfort zone and kind of lean into your team.”