Lincoln Southwest grad Cam Frederick transfers from Creighton baseball to UNO
BASEBALL

Former Lincoln Southwest standout Cam Frederick announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he'll be transferring from Creighton to UNO this offseason.

Frederick was an opening day starter as a true freshman with the Jays in 2020, finishing his debut campaign with a .195 batting average and a .306 on-base percentage in 14 games. He competed for playing time at shortstop and in the outfield.

But his first season at CU was canceled midway through due to the pandemic. In 2021, Frederick played in just 14 games.

Frederick was a first-team all-state honoree in 2019. He batted .370 for the Silver Hawks during his senior year.

