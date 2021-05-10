 Skip to main content
Lindsey Wilson smothers Northwestern's offense to win NAIA football championship
FOOTBALL

Lindsey Wilson smothers Northwestern's offense to win NAIA football championship

  • Updated
GRAMBLING, La. — Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slowed Northwestern's high-scoring offense as it defeated the Red Raiders 45-13 in the NAIA championship game Monday night.

Playing in the final for the first time since 1984, Northwestern was without NAIA player of the year Tyson Kooima, who injured his Achilles on his game-winning throw in the final seconds against Morningside in the semifinals. Kooima had amassed 4,424 yards of total offense in 12 games, but the Raiders were held to 231 yards Monday.

Northwestern scored with 11 seconds left in the first half to pull within 17-7, but Lindsey Wilson scored on its first two drives of the third quarter to take a 31-7 lead. At that point, Northwestern was being outgained 284 to 117.

Lindsey Wilson, a first-time finalist, was led by QB Cameron Dukes, who had three short rushing touchdowns. (The Blue Raiders had six rushing TDs as a team.) Blake Fryar threw for 157 yards and two TDs for Northwestern (11-2).

