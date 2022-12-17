Live updates: NCAA volleyball national championship in Omaha

The national championship match is set!
No. 1-overall seed Texas faces off against No. 1 Louisville for the NCAA volleyball national championship!
The World-Herald will be there for all the action! Scroll down for live updates from CHI Health Center. Plus video, photos and more!
Texas vs. Louisville
Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em08.jpg
Louisville's Dani Busboom Kelly walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em07.jpg
Louisville's Dani Busboom Kelly walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em06.jpg
Louisville's Amaya Tillman walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em05.jpg
Louisville's mascot and cheerleaders cheer for the team before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em04.jpg
Texas Head Coach Jerritt Elliott walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em03.jpg
Texas’ Madisen Skinner walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em02.jpg
Texas players walk in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em01.jpg
Texas’ mascot poses before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em08.jpg
Louisville's Dani Busboom Kelly walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em07.jpg
Louisville's Dani Busboom Kelly walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em06.jpg
Louisville's Amaya Tillman walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em05.jpg
Louisville's mascot and cheerleaders cheer for the team before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em04.jpg
Texas Head Coach Jerritt Elliott walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em03.jpg
Texas’ Madisen Skinner walks in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em02.jpg
Texas players walk in before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
121822-owh-spo-volleyball-em01.jpg
Texas’ mascot poses before the NCAA volleyball championship match between Texas and Louisville at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!