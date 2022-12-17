 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live updates: NCAA volleyball national championship in Omaha

Here's who's left in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four bracket through the semifinal matches Thursday in Omaha!

The national championship match is set!

No. 1-overall seed Texas faces off against No. 1 Louisville for the NCAA volleyball national championship!

The World-Herald will be there for all the action! Scroll down for live updates from CHI Health Center. Plus video, photos and more!

Louisville press conference ahead of NCAA volleyball title match

Get to know the 2022 NCAA volleyball Final Four teams

Texas vs. Louisville

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha

TV: ESPN2

Texas press conference ahead of NCAA volleyball title match

Photos: Texas faces Louisville for NCAA volleyball national title in Omaha

Check out all the photos as Texas battles Louisville for the NCAA volleyball national championship on Saturday in Omaha. 

