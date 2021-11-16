Live updates: Nebraska-Creighton basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Creighton-Nebraska basketball rivalry returns for another chapter tonight in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bluejays lead the all-time series 28-26 with wins in nine of the last 10 meetings. That includes both games between Creighton coach Greg McDermott and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg.

Creighton enters the game 2-0 with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kennesaw State. The Huskers are 1-1 with a victory against Sam Houston State following a season-opening loss to Western Illinois.

The World-Herald will have live coverage of both teams. Follow Creighton writer Jon Nyatawa on Twitter @JonNyatawa, and Nebraska writer Jimmy Watkins on Twitter @JimmyWatkins95.

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln

TV: Fox Sports 1