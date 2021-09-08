Live updates: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 19 Creighton volleyball

No. 3 Nebraska will square off with No. 19 Creighton tonight in the CHI Health Center at 6:30 p.m.

Going into the match, both teams are currently undefeated. The Huskers are currently 5-0 for the season, and the Jays are 6-0 with five of those wins being sweeps, including a sweep of then-No. 3 Kentucky.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage from the first serve to match point. Scroll down to follow our live updates throughout the match for in-game updates, photos and more.