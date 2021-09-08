 Skip to main content
Live updates: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 19 Creighton volleyball
VOLLEYBALL

Live updates: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 19 Creighton volleyball

John Cook discusses the undefeated showdown between the Huskers and Jays this week.

No. 3 Nebraska will square off with No. 19 Creighton tonight in the CHI Health Center at 6:30 p.m. 

Going into the match, both teams are currently undefeated. The Huskers are currently 5-0 for the season, and the Jays are 6-0 with five of those wins being sweeps, including a sweep of then-No. 3 Kentucky.

The World-Herald will have complete coverage from the first serve to match point. Scroll down to follow our live updates throughout the match for in-game updates, photos and more.

You can also check out some of our preview stories below:

» Shatel: This feels like the biggest Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match yet

» Kenzie Knuckles embracing new roles with Nebraska volleyball — both on and off the court

» Creighton transfer Abby Bottomley aims to make most of second chance facing Huskers

» Respect runs deep as Nebraska and Creighton volleyball prepare for showdown in Omaha

