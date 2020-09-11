Livingston: There is football in Nebraska this fall, you just have to know where to find it

We’re still a little wobbly, to be honest. And so are you.

Our writers have become adept at writing about coronavirus, conference administration and even politics — issues normally covered in other sections of the newspaper, and decidedly no fun.

While Wan’Dale does videos and the Big Ten decision-makers teeter on the unenviable edge of Pyrrhic victory — imagine if justification of your controversial decision hinged on lots more people getting sick and that you being wrong would ultimately be the desired result — we are here to provide some normalcy.

And in Nebraska, normal means fall football. Though it isn’t Husker football, there is football kicking off this weekend. There are ways to get your pigskin fix, which is what we set out to discover in this year’s (most unusual) college football section.

I know you watched Iowa State play Louisiana on Saturday. And today’s NFL games will help the nation forget the crisis at least for an afternoon.

What about the players and coaches with Midlands connections playing in other conferences? In the NFL? Husker commits in high school?