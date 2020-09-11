Livingston: There is football in Nebraska this fall, you just have to know where to find it

Earlier this week, we ran a story on the front of our sports section about Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s personal logo, production of his own song and his ability to profit from his name, image and likeness.
It was good. Informative. Nebraska has a good thing going with NIL opportunities.
On the same day, a different football writer had a piece that might have been mistaken for a legislative story. It made reference all in the first paragraph to state lawmakers, presidents and chancellors.
In the past few months, our Husker football writers have become well versed at writing about everything but the Huskers playing football. And kudos to them.
But my, what a strange and tough time.
Early in the summer, we had a plan for a football section that would cover the unknowns of the upcoming season — when we all thought there would still be a season. About the time we got the assignments out, the biggest unknown became known: No Husker football season this fall. We all kinda felt like that Oklahoma kick returner in ’78 after getting hit by John Ruud. (And how was that not a fumble?)
We’re still a little wobbly, to be honest. And so are you.
Our writers have become adept at writing about coronavirus, conference administration and even politics — issues normally covered in other sections of the newspaper, and decidedly no fun.
While Wan’Dale does videos and the Big Ten decision-makers teeter on the unenviable edge of Pyrrhic victory — imagine if justification of your controversial decision hinged on lots more people getting sick and that you being wrong would ultimately be the desired result — we are here to provide some normalcy.
And in Nebraska, normal means fall football. Though it isn’t Husker football, there is football kicking off this weekend. There are ways to get your pigskin fix, which is what we set out to discover in this year’s (most unusual) college football section.
I know you watched Iowa State play Louisiana on Saturday. And today’s NFL games will help the nation forget the crisis at least for an afternoon.
What about the players and coaches with Midlands connections playing in other conferences? In the NFL? Husker commits in high school?
For those who want to stay in state for live football, the GPAC is in action. (I’ve seen those teams play and social distancing has long been part of the package. I jest. Honestly, go.)
Hastings vs. Doane on a fall Saturday — you can almost smell the ivy. It’s an impressive slice of Nebraska sports that most people miss while making the weekly pilgrimage to Memorial Stadium.
In this section we give you real on-the-field football. And along with ongoing coverage of the 1970 Huskers this fall — spoiler alert: they beat Wake Forest in the opener, see Pages 6C-8C — we will, one way or another, try to make fall feel a little bit more like fall.
