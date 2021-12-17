Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Husker, wins national coach of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During December, volleyball takes precedence at Dani Busboom Kelly’s house.
So even when her parents stayed with her during the past two weeks, they rarely saw the Louisville head coach.
“It's interesting because you're staying at their house, but you're not really around her,” Bonnie Busboom said. “She's busier than ever. She's at the office and the gym 80 percent of the time. Then comes home, hangs out a little bit, and starts watching video again.”
Busboom Kelly’s hard work was rewarded on Thursday as the former Nebraska assistant and player was named the national coach of the year by the AVCA.
The fifth-year coach led the Cardinals to an undefeated regular season and won the ACC championship. Top-seeded Louisville swept its first three matches of the NCAA tournament before downing league rival Georgia Tech to qualify for the Final Four for the first time in program history. The Cardinals' season ended on Thursday night short of their ultimate goal as they lost in five sets to No. 4 Wisconsin.
While they couldn’t attend the ceremony, her father, Gene Busboom, said he was taken aback by the award because he still thinks of Busboom Kelly as establishing herself as a head coach.
“It doesn't seem like she should be in her prime yet for coaching,” he said. “Of course, we're old now, but she seems awful young because she's just getting started. To win an award like that was pretty fun for us.”
Through the success, Bonnie said Busboom Kelly hasn’t changed her identity. She’s still the straight-speaking person she's always been and will be upfront and honest with everyone she works with.
Busboom Kelly said after the loss to the Badgers that she learned a lot this year. She was talking with her assistant coaches earlier this week and discussed how their distinct strengths helped drive their success.
“This team has taught me to stay true to myself,” she said. “We are all very comfortable in our roles and that's really special, and that blends into the team. I think that's something that's really tough and why we've been so successful.”
This season was full of highlights for the Cardinals including a trip to the Busboom farm near Cortland, Neb., when Louisville played Nebraska in September.
Busboom Kelly didn’t know if a visit home would be possible because of their practice schedule, but Cardinals assistant coach Dan Meske, who also was an assistant at Nebraska with her, insisted on making a visit. Busboom prepared hamburgers made from meat from the cattle they raise. They played games and enjoyed a bonfire for a few hours.
Even in the brief interactions, Busboom was impressed with the Louisville players and staff. She enjoyed how relaxed they all were and how well the entire team enjoyed the visit to the farm.
“The girls really seemed like they get along and they're all so happy,” she said. “The coaches interact so well with the girls and everybody's just had a really genuine appearance and really genuinely care for another.”
Gene and Bonnie wanted to stay at the Final Four to watch the championship match, but the strong winds damaged some of their buildings on the farm and they needed to return to fix them. They still plan on wearing their Nebraska shirts and cheering on the Huskers in the national championship match on Saturday.
Busboom Kelly returned to Louisville on Friday and will have a quick turnaround as she will be back in Nebraska on Sunday to spend the holidays at the family farm.
While the season ended short of the ultimate goal, Busboom Kelly said she learned from this year’s team that you can have it all.
“You can be great and you can win a lot. You can have fun. You can love each other and you can build a program,” she said. “That's been pretty incredible to do that all in one year.”