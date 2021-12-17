Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Husker, wins national coach of the year

Even in the brief interactions, Busboom was impressed with the Louisville players and staff. She enjoyed how relaxed they all were and how well the entire team enjoyed the visit to the farm.

“The girls really seemed like they get along and they're all so happy,” she said. “The coaches interact so well with the girls and everybody's just had a really genuine appearance and really genuinely care for another.”

Gene and Bonnie wanted to stay at the Final Four to watch the championship match, but the strong winds damaged some of their buildings on the farm and they needed to return to fix them. They still plan on wearing their Nebraska shirts and cheering on the Huskers in the national championship match on Saturday.

Busboom Kelly returned to Louisville on Friday and will have a quick turnaround as she will be back in Nebraska on Sunday to spend the holidays at the family farm.

While the season ended short of the ultimate goal, Busboom Kelly said she learned from this year’s team that you can have it all.