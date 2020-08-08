MAC becomes first FBS league to cancel all fall sports

The MAC on Saturday morning became the first FBS league to fully cancel its fall sports season because of the coronavirus, touching off speculation that other, larger leagues may follow.

"There are simply too many unknowns to put our student-athletes in these situations," MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a teleconference Saturday morning. "This is simply a miserable decision. I am heartbroken we are in this place."

The MAC may try to play a spring football season, though there aren't any guarantees that the nation's progress, real or perceived, against the virus will be any better in early 2021 than it is now. MAC athletic department budgets are largely dependent on buy games — payouts from larger football programs, especially those in the Big Ten, that invite MAC teams into their stadiums for nonconference tilts. Nebraska paid Northern Illinois $920,000, for example, to play in Memorial Stadium last season. This season, it was scheduled to pay Central Michigan $1.3 million.

When the Big Ten, and other Power Five conferences, embraced a conference-only approach for 2020, it effectively cut the MAC off at the financial knees. Talk of MAC teams pressing for payouts for those canceled games seems moot if the league itself opted out of the season.