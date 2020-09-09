Masks on, fans gone, but winning ways continue for College of Saint Mary volleyball

College of Saint Mary got its first taste of volleyball in 2020, playing at a tournament in Salina, Kansas, over the weekend.

“It was just surreal, you know. They didn’t have any fans in the stands, so you’re just playing the other team on the court,” Flames coach Rick Pruett said. “(The coaches) are wearing masks, the players on the bench are wearing masks. It was just a different feeling. The energy was still there. The girls were excited to play.”

After a breakthrough season last fall when CSM reached the NAIA tournament, the Flames, who returned four starters, opened this season with four wins.

“We had some young players at some pretty key spots, but overall we came away 4-0,” Pruett said. “We don’t get panicked, even when we make mistakes. We’re a pretty aggressive team, so I know we’re going to make some.”

The Flames graduated all-conference hitter Amber Anderson along with their starting setter and libero from last season. So they have a blend of starting experience and youth in their lineup — their setter and libero are freshmen.

Gretna graduate Lauren Anderson is the starting setter, and she averaged 9.47 assists per game in the four weekend wins.