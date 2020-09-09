Masks on, fans gone, but winning ways continue for College of Saint Mary volleyball

College of Saint Mary got its first taste of volleyball in 2020, playing at a tournament in Salina, Kansas, over the weekend.
“It was just surreal, you know. They didn’t have any fans in the stands, so you’re just playing the other team on the court,” Flames coach Rick Pruett said. “(The coaches) are wearing masks, the players on the bench are wearing masks. It was just a different feeling. The energy was still there. The girls were excited to play.”
After a breakthrough season last fall when CSM reached the NAIA tournament, the Flames, who returned four starters, opened this season with four wins.
“We had some young players at some pretty key spots, but overall we came away 4-0,” Pruett said. “We don’t get panicked, even when we make mistakes. We’re a pretty aggressive team, so I know we’re going to make some.”
The Flames graduated all-conference hitter Amber Anderson along with their starting setter and libero from last season. So they have a blend of starting experience and youth in their lineup — their setter and libero are freshmen.
Gretna graduate Lauren Anderson is the starting setter, and she averaged 9.47 assists per game in the four weekend wins.
The Flames also had five hitters with at least 19 kills on the weekend. Makenna Freeman, a junior from Omaha Westside who led the team in kills last season, had a team-best 46 over the weekend, while Alicia Hogan from Omaha South had 38.
“We don’t have one kid I’d consider a dominant go-to,” Pruett said, “but we have five really strong hitters that play, and I have three or four on the bench who could come in if someone’s struggling.”
Now the Flames will jump right into conference play as they go to Hastings on Wednesday. CSM played 13 matches last season before its first GPAC match.
“You have to be ready to play because this conference is so tough,” Pruett said.
Saturday was the first time GPAC teams were allowed to play matches. Conference teams compiled a combined 19-5 record over the weekend.
Among the wins were Midland’s five-setter over Missouri Baptist, which was ranked eighth in the NAIA’s final poll last year, as Papillion’s Taliyah Flores had 21 kills in the win. Doane started with five-set wins over Morningside and MidAmerica Nazarene.
All the teams were glad to get in matches after three weeks of practice with new safety protocols.
“We’ve got to practice COVID volleyball, which is a whole different game as far as high-fiving and social distancing during drills,” Pruett said. “It’s been really different, but the girls have adjusted.”
In other Midlands notes:
» Other teams started seasons on Saturday. Bellevue, for instance, swept a home soccer doubleheader, as the men beat William Penn 5-1 and the women defeated Doane 5-0.
» The GPAC football season starts Saturday with four games. Meanwhile, Chadron State found out Monday that it will be able to play football games this fall.
Chadron has scheduled five games against fellow RMAC members. The games will count as official NCAA contests, but no league title will be awarded nor will standings be kept.
Chadron’s first game will be Oct. 10 at Colorado Mesa. The Eagles then will play Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines home and away after that.
“When we announced (to the team) there would be games, there was a big cheer,” Chadron coach Jay Long said. “This is what our student-athletes love to do. They want to play football.”
