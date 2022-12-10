Max Duggan finishes second in Heisman Trophy voting

TCU quarterback and Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as his storybook fourth college season continues.

Caleb Williams won this season's trophy with 2031 points. Duggan finished as runner-up with 1420 points. The Horned Frogs QB received 188 first-place votes, 357 second-place, and 142 third-place votes to earn his second-place position.

Duggan began the year as the backup under a new coaching staff on a team picked to finish seventh in the Big 12. But an injury provided an opportunity he’s run with in improbable fashion as the Horned Frogs are 12-1 and preparing to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

Among Duggan’s individual statistics are 255.5 passing yards per game (32nd nationally entering the weekend), a completion percentage of 64.9% (32nd), 9.0 yards per attempt (seventh) and 30 touchdown passes (12th) against just four interceptions. The QB has also rushed for 404 yards and six scores.

