McKenna Ruch receives All-America Honorable Mention recognition

McKenna Ruch has become the second Omaha volleyball player to earn an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention since the Mavs transitioned to NCAA Division I in 2011.

Ruch had already earned Midwest All-Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association earlier this month, and was also named First Team All-Summit.

Ruch reached 100 blocks quicker than any player in the Summit League this season, finishing with 145. She also added 305 kills with a .341 hitting percentage.

Ruch joins Sadie Limback as the only Omaha players to earn AVCA All-America recognition.

