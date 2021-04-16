McKewon: How NCAA's blanket waivers for first-time transfers could change college sports

LINCOLN — The worst-kept secret in college sports — that the NCAA would approve a blanket waiver for first-time transfers in every collegiate sport — has officially become reality.
NU athletes like Markese Stepp (football), CJ Wilcher (basketball) and Jaz Shelley (women’s basketball) will become immediately eligible, since all three are transferring for the first time. First-time transfers who left NU — Wan’Dale Robinson, Luke McCaffrey and Yvan Ouedraogo among them — are immediately eligible at their new schools, too.
The NCAA transfer portal was already stuffed with student-athletes looking for new situations. Even though the rule change was widely expected — likely triggering more transfers than normal back in December and January — coaches around the nation still anticipate more packing their bags and looking for new schools.
“It’s fair for them to have the opportunity to go wherever they want to and play,” said Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, who altered the trajectory of his life when he transferred from Stanford to NU. “It can be a headache for guys like me in the coaching business. I would comment more, but I don’t think my opinion matters.”
The NCAA has spoken. It wants out of waiver decisions that became a news item when a student-athlete — usually in football — didn’t get the desired decision and took to Twitter to complain about it. Now, the student-athletes can leave, post their “with that said, my recruitment is open” edits on social media, and find new schools. That second bite of the apple had better be the right decision, since the NCAA, according to media reports, is likely to be more stringent on second-transfer waiver decisions.
Frost’s bigger concern: Players leaving their current schools and not finding new homes because football programs don’t have enough scholarships to give out. Currently, each school gets 25 scholarships per year to offer. If all 25 are used on high school prospects, for example, that leaves zero for transfers. NU used 20 scholarships in 2021 class on high school players and signed three transfers: Stepp; Samori Touré; and Chris Kolarevic. The Huskers have two more scholarships they’re holding back for perusing the transfer portal after spring camp.
“If you lose a bunch of transfers, can you sign more than 25, if a ton of kids want to transfer?” Frost said. “Rather than shutting off the fountain and plugging the drain and telling schools they can only take so many.”
College basketball has no such worry about how many scholarships it can hand out. Eleven guys leave, eleven more can arrive. The sheer number of Division I schools helps the transfer pipeline flow better, too.
“With all the turnover you have on your roster, to try to bring somebody in to fill a need or be a player who can get you over the hump — a guy you can build a program around — there’s just so many of them,” NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And the fact that you see so many schools across the country now that are adding transfers to their roster — the fact that it’s been happening now, for the past several years, I don’t think it’s going to be that big of an adjustment for our sport.”
Hoiberg pointed to multiple teams in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four — including national champion Baylor, which started two transfers — as proof basketball navigates the issue with some ease.
“As far as the rule change, I think it’s good,” said Hoiberg, who has long built his teams with transfers. “I think it’ll give some consistency now for the transfers who are moving on, that you have the ability to play right away.”
Transfers at Iowa State “really helped jump start our program” and eventually attracted four-year players to the Cyclones’ program, Hoiberg said. Now, “transfers are a huge part of recruiting for all schools.”
“That’s just the landscape of where things are in college basketball,” Hoiberg said. He’s not bothered by it. Basketball coaches seem less likely to be so.
Maybe the process normalizes in football, and each massive recruiting department is working on two parallel tracks: High schools and transfers. One pities, at first blush, the Mountain West team — like, say Wyoming — that develops a good quarterback, only to lose him, as a junior, to a Power Five program.
Will guys like Josh Allen — or Trey Lance at North Dakota State — be a thing of the past? Alabama may not need the transfer portal very often, but just about any program can use a great quarterback.
Consider Lamar Jackson, who as a sophomore won the Heisman Trophy on a 9-4 Louisville that allowed 33 sacks. At the time, Jackson couldn’t transfer without sitting out for a year, which made no sense, since he was headed to the NFL after his junior year.
Now, Jackson could leave, no penalty. Imagine that guy, in 2017, at Ohio State, instead of JT Barrett.
We’d have a different national champion. That’s a dream or nightmare scenario, depending on who you ask.
A Heiman Trophy winner on the move? Bet on it in the next decade. At least a Heisman finalist.
Nebraska, nestled in the Big Ten, is more likely to be a poacher of small-school players than it is to be poached. But, naturally, it has to cross NU’s mind. Or Iowa’s mind. Or Minnesota’s mind. What’s going to stop Oklahoma or Clemson from “inquiring” to a third party about a good freshman running back?
Frost is more concerned about players get caught in the portal traffic jam.
“There’s usually more people transferring than there are spots for them to transfer, so hopefully that normalizes at some point,” Frost said. “Because I don’t think it’s in a kid’s best interest usually to be jumping around as much as we’re seeing.”
