McKewon: How NCAA's blanket waivers for first-time transfers could change college sports

LINCOLN — The worst-kept secret in college sports — that the NCAA would approve a blanket waiver for first-time transfers in every collegiate sport — has officially become reality.

NU athletes like Markese Stepp (football), CJ Wilcher (basketball) and Jaz Shelley (women’s basketball) will become immediately eligible, since all three are transferring for the first time. First-time transfers who left NU — Wan’Dale Robinson, Luke McCaffrey and Yvan Ouedraogo among them — are immediately eligible at their new schools, too.

The NCAA transfer portal was already stuffed with student-athletes looking for new situations. Even though the rule change was widely expected — likely triggering more transfers than normal back in December and January — coaches around the nation still anticipate more packing their bags and looking for new schools.

“It’s fair for them to have the opportunity to go wherever they want to and play,” said Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, who altered the trajectory of his life when he transferred from Stanford to NU. “It can be a headache for guys like me in the coaching business. I would comment more, but I don’t think my opinion matters.”