McKewon: My way-too-early preseason Top 25 for the 2023 college football season

College football teams don’t three-peat as national champions. It. Doesn’t. Happen. At least not in the modern era of the sport.

So Georgia fans should take note. The Bulldogs may have the best team in college football next year. They may cruise through a weak nonconference schedule. They may be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

But until Kirby Smart, a new quarterback and that UGA defense actually win a third straight national title, I’ll pick a different team atop the list. And it’s the team that nearly beat UGA in the CFP semifinal.

1. Ohio State: Given that a team hasn’t posted a true three-peat since before World War II, we’ll slot the Bulldogs as No. 2 and go with the Buckeyes, who break in a new quarterback but return so much of their key players. OSU’s defense will be better in year two of Jim Knowles system.

2. Georgia: No Stetson Bennett, no Jalen Carter and no Alabama or LSU on the regular-season schedule. UGA will roll through the regular season and get a rude awakening in the postseason. This time, the Bulldogs are on the wrong end of a last-second field goal.

3. LSU: One college football coach matches the bloodless, ruthless ambition of Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and that’s Brian Kelly, who has the quarterback (Jayden Daniels) and roster to win the SEC West. Ready for a fierce SEC title game?

4. Penn State: This is James Franklin’s big moment. He’s built a team that runs the ball and stops the run, has a rising quarterback in Drew Allar and Michigan at Beaver Stadium.

5. Michigan: Regardless of who’s coach, the Wolverines have good lines, a decent quarterback in JJ McCarthy and will return the Big Ten’s best stable of running backs. The nonconference schedule is a joke again, but UM won’t be downgraded for it.

5. USC: The Trojans again get a tough schedule — trips to Notre Dame and Oregon are no joke — but Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is back, and USC’s defense, almost certainly, will be improved.

6. Florida State: The Seminoles finished the season hot and loaded up already on incoming transfers. FSU will be the ACC favorite, and draw LSU in the opening game.

7. Alabama: Times are a-changin’ in Tuscaloosa, where quarterback Bryce Young is headed out and the Crimson Tide don’t have quite the elite roster they once did. How quickly can top 2022 and 2023 recruits kick in? We see two or three losses.

8. Notre Dame: Do you believe in Marcus Freeman? I do. The Fighting Irish’s second-year coach has to navigate games with Ohio State, USC and Clemson — and may lose all three — but seems to be building toward the right kind of future.

9. Washington: So 2023 will be the end of the Pac-12 as we know, and the Huskies might just clip USC at the wire. Quarterback Michael Penix is special while Utah and Oregon come to Seattle.

10. Texas: While the Longhorns lose elite running back Bijan Robinson, they bring back key pieces on offense and most of a solid offensive line. This is a boom or bust team that could make the CFP — or drop out of the top 25.

11. Tennessee: The Volunteers regress back to the mean a little bit — trips to Florida and Alabama — but still post another 10-win season and 40 points per game.

12. Clemson: On paper, the Tigers bring a lot back, but they no longer have the original elite cadre of assistants, and it shows. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is no Trevor Lawrence, either.

13. Utah: It’s Kyle Whittingham. You know what his teams do. The schedule is a brute — Florida in Salt Lake City, Baylor in Waco — but that’s part of what makes the Utes tough.

14. Texas Tech: Nobody wants to mess with the Red Raiders, who finished 2022 strong and return almost their entire starting 22, barring late defections.

15. Oregon: Fourth-best team in a stacked Pac-12 is nothing to fret. But that’s where the Ducks are, at this point.

16. Texas A&M: Don’t scoff. Jimbo Fisher’s 2022 recruiting class — one of the best ever assembled — will grow up this offseason.

17. TCU: The Horned Frogs can’t count on so many close wins and thrilling comebacks in 2023. Eight or nine good wins seem likely.

18. Louisville: A better-than-you-think team in the back half of 2022 gets Jeff Brohm as head coach for 2023. The schedule is cooperative.

19. Kansas State: Deuce Vaughn is headed to the NFL, and K-State may lose a couple more dudes on defense to the league, too. But Chris Klieman’s system works, and quarterback Will Howard has a hose for an arm.

20. Tulane: Speed! The Green Wave had the best Group of Five team in 2022 and could have it again in 2023, though a few Mountain West teams could give chase.

21. North Carolina: The ACC is a mediocre league at best, and quarterback Drake Maye could be the best passer in it.

22. Mississippi State: I envision the Bulldogs carrying on the success of the late Mike Leach for a few years, especially if quarterback Will Rogers is there.

23. Oregon State: The Beavers had one heck of a 2022, finishing strong with a rout of Florida. Not sure I love the addition of quarterback DJ Uiagaleiei though.

24. Mississippi: For a second straight season, the Rebels could have the nation’s best non-service-academy run game. The defense has to toughen up some.

25. Iowa: When picking a Big Ten West champ, look for the one that avoids Michigan and Ohio State. Guess what the Hawkeyes did in the 2023 schedule?

