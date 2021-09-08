McKewon: Nebraska's aggressive defense was too much for Creighton to overcome

Rodriguez, the starting libero, had 17 digs. Akana had 13 digs and served an 8-0 run midway through the second set, the only moment of the match that was tight. Knuckles had eight digs and two back-row kills, one of which even brought NU coach John Cook to his feet in applause during Akana’s run. NU had 23 digs per set Wednesday night. It came into the match averaging 14.68.

Again — wizardry. The Jays’ big freshman gun, Norah Sis, needed 18 attempts before she got a kill. She finished with four kills on the night. She normally averages four in a set. Sis and Jaela Zimmerman swung a combined 80 times, had 12 kills and 13 errors.

Tick-tick ... click. It gets demoralizing. Creighton eventually started air-mailing shots long.

”When you play great defense, it’s really hard to prepare to that,” Cook said. “It’s no different in basketball, football. When you’re going against a great defensive team, there’s really not much you can do. You keep swinging, you try to find more ways, but if they’re relentless, it makes more hard.”

Cook was referring to his defensive trio — which can play in the back row together when outside hitter Lexi Sun, a little bit of a passing liability, subs — and setter Nicklin Hames, who had 12 digs.