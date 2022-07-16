Meet Chad Gibney, the Midlands women's coach of the year

Less than two months after taking a new job, Chad Gibney was putting in a lot of time — and a lot of miles.

The former Western Nebraska Community College coach was on the recruiting trail last week, traveling to watch players in Louisville, Indianapolis and Chicago. Gibney, though, wouldn't have it any other way.

"You never really work," Gibney said. "You're always working and never working all at once. Like anything, it has its ups and downs and ebbs and flows, but a bad day coaching is better than a good day of doing about anything."

Gibney was hired in May as the lead assistant for the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team, a Division I program in New York. He took the job after six very successful years with the Cougars.

Last season, WNCC made the NJCAA Final Four for the first time since 2003, finishing 30-3 and fourth in the final rankings. That earned Gibney this year's Midlands college women's coach of the year honor.

"I loved my time at Western Nebraska. Scottsbluff is a great area," said Gibney, who went 161-24 with the Cougars. "It was really difficult to leave, you know the friendships and how hard you worked to build that thing up. It will always have that special place in your heart."

The Lincoln Pius X graduate put together a deep and talented roster this season. Seven of his players signed with Division I programs, the most in program history. The previous record was four in 2002.

"I think they were absolutely fearless and they completely played for one another. Our depth was as good as it's ever been, but that only works if people buy into roles," Gibney said. "And we had people who were absolutely stars in roles and we think they can do the same thing at the Division I level that they did for us."

The Cougars' leader was point guard Ale'Jah Douglas, an Omaha Northwest graduate who signed with Clemson. With 1,015 career points, she's the fourth player in program history to top the 1,000 mark and also is among the school's career leaders in assists and steals.

The NJCAA first-team All-American averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 steals and 4.0 assists per game this season.

Other signees included Aminata Zie with Minnesota and Payton Fields, who followed Gibney to St. Bonaventure.

Gibney said he always wanted to be a coach growing up. After graduating from Pius, he was a manager for Gregg Marshall's men's team at Wichita State from 2010 to 2016. Marshall's assistants on those teams included former juco coaches Chris Jans and Greg Heiar, who now are Division I coaches.

Gibney said both encouraged him to gain experience at the junior college level.

"I got to learn from mistakes and I was able to develop what I wanted my coaching style to be," Gibney said. "How you want to recruit, how you handle personnel, how you want to motivate and obviously the offensive and defensive strategies. Western was huge in my development as a coach and I was very lucky to get the opportunity at a young age and be able to learn as I went."