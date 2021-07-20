Meet Concordia baseball's Ryan Dupic, the Midlands men's coach of the year

The prospect of building a successful baseball program is something that drew Dupic to Concordia. In the 2000s, he was a pitcher at the University of Iowa before transferring to Buena Vista, where he become an all-conference pitcher.

Dupic then was hired as pitching coach at Buena Vista for Steve Eddie, who has nearly 500 wins in 20 years as the school's coach.

"I was fortunate to be part of a program at Buena Vista when things turned on an upswing and has some success and things took off pretty well. Having that experience was really important," Dupic said.

Dupic considers himself "a Type-A personality," so watching how Eddie dealt with the program's successes and failures helped Dupic when he took over at Concordia.

"Working with him helped me understand, hey, this is still baseball and you're still working with kids and it needs to be fun," Dupic said. "I think that's been a strong influence on me as we've gotten into bigger situations, really just enjoy the moment."

He was able to do that with his team this spring at the Bellevue Regional. The Bulldogs won three elimination games there, twice erasing deficits in the eighth inning with clutch home runs.