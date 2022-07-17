Meet Dalton Jensen, the Midlands men's coach of the year

Dalton Jensen had to wait for UNK's most recent Division II wrestling title. He had to wait, then he waited some more.

That's what made this winter even sweeter.

Jensen had been an individual champion in addition to winning the national team title with the Lopers in 2012. UNK repeated the next year when Jensen was the team's assistant coach. Three years later, Jensen became head coach and the Lopers had been close — painfully close — to winning another title before turning in a dominant performance at the 2022 nationals.

"It's been a process and it took a bunch of special guys to get together to do it," said Jensen, who is recognized as this year's Midlands college men's coach of the year after his team won nationals by a whopping 41 points.

The previous two seasons ended in major disappointment. The Lopers were ranked sixth heading into the 2020 national tournament before the meet was canceled due to COVID-19.

"We were going through our final workout when we get the call. 'Don't worry about coming up here, we're canceling it,'" Jensen said.

Many of those team members were back in 2021, when UNK led most of the way at nationals. Nine Lopers were All-Americans, with all nine placing between fourth and seventh as the team finished with 105.5 points. But St. Cloud State's heavyweight won the last match of the meet, boosting the Huskies to 107 points and the team title.

"I think that was a buildup to what made this year extra special," Jensen said.

That heartbreak prompted six Loper seniors to return for their super-senior year — the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic. That group was the backbone of the 2022 team.

"They didn't want to end their careers that way," Jensen said. "They were very experienced and they were good leaders. It was like having six extra assistant coaches in the room."

Those seniors were super at nationals as three of them were in championship matches. Matt Malcom won the national title at 165 pounds, while Josh Portillo (125) and Sam Turner (149) placed second. Another super senior, Wesley Dawkins, was third at 133.

UNK ended up with eight All-Americans as other medalists were Omaha Skutt graduate Billy Higgins (third at 184), Austin Eldredge (fourth at 174), Nick James (fifth at 141) and Lee Herrington (fifth at heavyweight).

The eight All-Americans allowed UNK to finish with 127 points — the most points it ever scored previously at nationals was 108.5. The 127 points also were the most scored by national champion in 12 year.

"After last year, I thought this team was capable of scoring 120 to 140 points at nationals," Jensen said. "That seem kind of crazy since that hadn't been done in more than a decade, but I knew this team was special. They had all the skill and the experience and talent."

The national title not only was Jensen's first as a head coach, but also gave former coach Marc Bauer his first as UNK's athletic director. Bauer was an All-American wrestler at UNO before coaching UNK its first three national titles.

"Once he let go of the reins, it was completely mine," Jensen said of Bauer and the program. "He wanted me to make it my own. The blueprint already was pretty well established."

Bauer brought Jensen to UNK to wrestle in the 2010-11 season. Jensen, who wrestled at Missouri Valley in Iowa in high school, wrestled for two years at Iowa State before going to UNK. That's when the thought of being a coach entered Jensen's mind.

He became an assistant for Bauer in 2012.

"That kind of get my wheels spinning that if I could make a living staying around the sport of wrestling and impact the lives of other wrestlers, you know that would be a dream job," Jensen said.

Jensen and his Lopers got their dream finish this year.