Meet Josie Puelz, The World-Herald's Midlands female athlete of the year

Josie Puelz thought she may have waited too long to learn how to pole vault.

A gymnast growing up, she picked up the pole vault midway through eighth grade.

"From the first drills I did pertaining to pole vault, I was hooked," Puelz said.

And Puelz was a natural.

She won the Class C pole vault for Lincoln Lutheran as a junior and senior, claiming the all-class gold by clearing 12 feet, 9 inches as a senior in 2019.

Then she went to Concordia University, where she has won NAIA indoor and outdoor meets each of the past two seasons. Winning four consecutive national meets — as a freshman and sophomore — earned Puelz The World-Herald's Midlands college women's athlete of the year honor.

"To win two national titles is difficult," said Jason Berry, Concordia's vault coach. "To win two national titles back-to-back is very difficult. To win four national titles back-to-back, that just hasn't been done in the NAIA pole vault.

"I see on a daily basis her drive and determination. She's not one to sit back and relax. She's always one who's looking for that next challenge."

The 12-9 she cleared as a senior is still the Class C record. And she kept setting records at Concordia.

At the conference indoor meet in February, Puelz broke her own program record and the GPAC meet mark by clearing 13-5. Two weeks later, she broke that by going 13-5¼ to win the national meet.

She also owns the school record for outdoor vault at 13-7¼. Her 13-1½ at nationals in May was enough to claim back-to-back titles in back-to-back years.

"I have very high expectations. Knowing I have achieved national titles, you kind of have that extra drive to do it again," Puelz said.

The pandemic took away Puelz's true freshman year in 2020, so she still has two years of eligibility remaining to add to her titles and school records.

"I always have little goals along the way. The next big one is to get over 14 feet," she said. "That's something I really want to accomplish. And once I do that, I'll have higher expectations for myself."

Puelz thought she had room to grow when she got to college.

She narrowed her choices to Concordia, Nebraska and North Dakota State. Her dad, John, played basketball at Concordia and is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame, but Josie said she didn't lean on family ties as a deciding factor. She liked the Bulldogs' community feel on campus and on the track team.

"The other thing that was a big influence was that I knew I would thrive in a smaller classroom," she said. "That's how I learn best, and academics are really important to me."

Puelz has a 4.0 GPA in elementary education and was named the NAIA Academic All-America team member of the year.

"I do try to do the best in all that I do, so having the academic side recognized meant a lot," Puelz said.

Already, Puelz is one of two female athletes in school history to win at least four national titles. The other, Carol Bailey, won eight titles mostly in the 1980s.

"I want to take full advantage of my eligibility," Puelz said. "Not many people get the opportunities to compete that many seasons."

Added Berry: "She has this amazing engine that just keeps going."