On May 3, the Midland University softball team faced a long road. If the Warriors wanted to reach their fourth NAIA Softball World Series, they would have to win six of their next seven games.

But by winning the GPAC championship and the Oklahoma City NAIA bracket, Midland did just what it needed to advance to Columbus, Georgia and the World Series, where the team went 2-2.

One thing stood out in that magical Warrior postseason run: who was in the circle, inning after inning.

The pitcher in 10 of those 11 games was Aliyah Rincon.

“She’s just really reliable and that gives our team a lot of trust in her,” Midland coach Beth Singleton says. “They know what she’s gonna go out and do and they know she’s gonna fight to the end.”

Despite none of the 11 postseason games taking place in Fremont, Rincon was more than up to the challenge. After resting in the regular season finale, Rincon pitched 13 innings in a win against Morningside, allowing just two runs while striking out 11 batters. Two days later, she helped sweep Northwestern in the GPAC championship series by striking out six batters and giving up just five hits. Rincon also added two hits of her own in the series opener.

Her consistency and competitive fire continued to inspire the Warriors throughout their postseason run.

“When we got down to the end and it was one game for our season, she got better and better because she was not going to be the reason the season ended,” Singleton says. “She was going to make sure she did everything she could to lead our team and to give us the best chance and she just got better as the postseason got tougher.”

That improvement was obvious in Oklahoma City. In four games over three days, Rincon pitched 30 innings, allowing only six runs and striking out 22 batters. Singleton says Rincon’s talent made postseason gameplans very simple.

“We knew we were only playing to score a few runs because Aliyah was not going to give up very much and we just had to give her a little bit of run support,” Singleton says.

The composure from the circle spread to the defense as well, thanks to Rincon’s high strikeout numbers.

“She was high strikeout throughout that stretch…gives the team that sense of relief,” Singleton says. “Like, if we can go make nine solid plays, Aliyah’s gonna get the rest of the outs.”

Aside from Rincon’s obvious talent, it was her consistent approach throughout the postseason that helped inspire the team. Whether she was striking out 13 batters in an extra-innings win in the NAIA world series or allowing just two hits in a game to get Midland to the GPAC championship series, Rincon always brought the same mentality.

“She​'s just been a rock. She's been ready to go, no matter what,” Midland shortstop Carly Pfitzer says. “She never really complains about anything, she just wants to go out and win."

Singleton also raves about Rincon’s desire to win.

“She’s a competitor, she wants to win more than anything else,” Singleton says. “I think it just sets the tone for the rest of the team, she doesn’t back down from anything.”

And if Rincon continues her never-back-down approach, Midland may be able to make a repeat World Series appearance. Singleton hopes the offense is able to improve next year, and also hopes to improve the pitching depth. But in the end, it’s Rincon who will continue to determine how far the Warriors can go. As Singleton puts it:

“If she can just continue to be Aliyah, that’s enough for us.”