Meet TJ Davis, The World-Herald's Midlands male athlete of the year

TJ Davis' individual numbers were among the best in the country last fall. He was one of two quarterbacks across all NCAA divisions to finish with more than 1,000 yards rushing (1,151) and 2,000 yards passing (2,320) in leading UNK to the Division II playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

But what set his season apart was the ability to come up big when games were on the line.

UNK won three games with last-minute touchdowns. All three of those scores came on runs from Davis. His outstanding season has earned Davis The World-Herald's Midlands college men's athlete of the year honor.

"He's probably one of the most intense competitors I've been around. However, he's got a good quarterback demeanor about him. He never gets too high, never gets too low. He's very steady," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "And he's probably one of the smartest quarterbacks I've coached. He's everything you want in a quarterback."

The tone for UNK's season was set during the third week of September. Trailing Washburn 24-21, UNK took possession at its own 35 with five minutes left. The Lopers converted three third downs on a 12-play drive, and Davis capped it with an 8-yard run with 57 seconds left for a 28-24 win. Davis finished the day with 258 yards rushing and 166 passing.

A week later at Central Missouri, UNK drove 70 yards in 10 plays with Davis scoring from a yard out with 22 seconds left for a 31-28 win.

But when asked what his favorite moment was from the 2021 season, Davis pointed to a moment off the field.

UNK held a watch party for the D-II football playoff selection show. The Lopers were the final squad revealed in the 28-team bracket, setting off a celebration in the room.

"That was nerve-racking," Davis said of the wait. "We hadn't been in the playoffs since we've been in the MIAA, so that was one of the things, as a school, we felt like we did something. And then actually winning a game in the playoffs and not just being there."

UNK went on the road, playing at 7,700-foot elevation in the Colorado Rockies, and beat Western State 31-24 in the opening round. UNK broke a 24-24 tie with 1:52 left when Davis scored on a 2-yard run. The Lopers' season ended the next weekend at Angelo State.

Davis finished the season having a hand in 40 touchdowns — 21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving. Davis finished runner-up in voting for the Harlon Hill Award, the NCAA Division II version of the Heisman Trophy. The only other Loper to finish that high in the Harlon Hill voting was quarterback Justin Coleman in 2000.​

Davis broke his own single-season school record for rushing touchdowns by a QB, became UNK's career leader in rushing TDs with 41 and is one of three Lopers with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Davis always has been known as a running threat for a Loper team that primarily moves the ball on the ground. He was the MIAA freshman of the year in 2019 when he ran for 1,034 yards and threw for 861.

"He's really good for what we do," Lynn said. "We run our quarterback, but he can hurt you with his arm."

Davis truly became a dual-threat in 2021. He worked on his mechanics in 2020 when the D-II season was canceled by the pandemic.

Davis' roommates were receivers on the team, so they'd go to the football field and "we worked on timing because we really couldn't do anything else," he said.

In 2021, Davis completed 61% of his passes and averaged 178.5 yards per game. He was efficient as he averaged 11.2 yards per attempt.

"A lot of people thought I couldn't throw the ball for some reason. I think that's one thing I showed this year, getting the ball to receivers in open space," Davis said. "That definitely helped our team compete at a higher level."

Lynn said Davis' skill passing the ball was raw coming out of high school in Colorado Springs. But Lynn has seen the rapid strides Davis has made in that area.

"Maybe the best thing about him is his development as a quarterback," Lynn said. "That's a credit to him and the way he works."

A more complete Davis helped UNK go 10-3 last season. It was the second time since 2011 that the Lopers won more than five games in a season, and Davis said he was most happy for last year's seniors who won only a handful of games early in their careers.

Davis said it's hard to win games in the MIAA. As for this year, Davis still feels the Lopers are a program on the rise.

"I'm not satisfied. I still think we can get over the hump," Davis said. "You aren't going to be perfect, but you want to make things close to perfect because the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins the game."