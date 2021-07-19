Meet UNK's Carrie Eighmey: Midlands women's coach of the year

"They're all very committed to making choices everyday to improve the team and the culture," said Eighmey, who last week signed a contract extension through the 2023-24 season. "It's really about the people. Our players contribute everyday to the culture we're trying to build."

Always being around winning programs has shaped Eighmey. Before Hastings College, she was part of Sandy Creek's basketball dynasty with coach Russ Ninemire as they had a 95-game win streak and won six straight state titles from 1996 to 2001.

"It goes all the way back to when I was a kid, growing up and playing for coaches that always preached it's about work ethic, it's about being a great teammate, it's about selflessness and being part of something bigger than yourself," Eighmey said. "It doesn't matter who does the job, as long as it gets done. I was able to see that correlate to team success.

"I've also learned from Russ and Tony how to win. Both have been really successful in their careers, whether it's being a great motivator, being a great X's and O's coach or just really understanding the game. They really helped me mold programs that win."