It took awhile for Wes Ferguson to join the track team.

He ran cross country all four years at Fremont High and was on the golf team in spring as a freshman and sophomore. Then he was convinced to try track his junior year, and went out and won the Class A 800 at state in 2018.

Five years later, he's the best NCAA Division II middle distance runner.

Ferguson won his third 800 national title for UNK in May. The Midlands college male athlete of the year for the 2022-23 season still has one season left with the Lopers, and could be racing on bigger stages.

"My goal I had going (to UNK) was seeing if I could break a school record or two," Ferguson said. "Then it kept ramping up and I got a lot better than I thought I'd ever get."

Ferguson, whose best 800 in high school was 1:52.85, holds seven program records at UNK. For the indoor season, that includes the 600 (1:15.96), the 800 (1:47.16) and the 1,000 (2:23.80), which broke the DII all-time record.

His personal best in the 800 came two months ago at the outdoor nationals, where he ran a meet-record 1:45.46.

"He loves being part of our team," Loper coach Brady Bonsall said. "He's just gradually developed over time. I think a lot of it is putting on that team uniform and competing for his team and with his teammates."

Ferguson wasn't heavily recruited out of high school, but found the right coaches and right fit at UNK. Outdoor nationals were the latest example of that.

Ferguson ran on the 1,600 relay that broke the program record (3:08.56) in addition to his meet record in the 800. In that race, Ferguson went head-to-head with a runner from CSU-Pueblo who previously ran the third-fastest time in DII history. But Ferguson took the lead with about 300 meters left and pulled away down the stretch.

Ferguson said he didn't have a time in mind at nationals.

"The national meets are a little different," he said. "I usually just go for the win and I put the time aside and let whatever happen, happen.

"And it ended up being my fastest race ever."

At the time, it was the fastest 800 by an American in 2023. It also got Ferguson into the U.S. outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month.

Ferguson entered that meet with the eighth-fastest time in the event and advanced through the first round. Then he opened more eyes with a strong finishing kick to win his semifinal.

At least he thought he won.

Minutes after the race, officials disqualified Ferguson from the final because he stepped inside the lane on the race's opening curve.

"There was a little bit of the surreal," said Bonsall, who added that Ferguson beat the DI champ and an Olympian in that semifinal. "But hopefully he walked away realizing that he can compete with the top guys."

Ferguson has that perspective. The biggest disappointment, he said, was that he didn't get the opportunity to race against the top runners in the final.

"It was really fun, regardless of what happened at the end," Ferguson said. "I knew that I was able to compete with those guys, regardless of the label of my division or where I was from. Everyone out there was just going for the same thing. I was ranked in the top 10, so I didn't see myself as an underdog."

Going forward, Ferguson will use that "as motivation for this coming year." Besides looking to add to his national titles, 2024 is an Olympic year.

Being part of the Olympic Trials has made its way onto Ferguson's radar.

"At least with the Trials being next summer, I'll just have to patiently wait another year and then give it everything I have," he said.