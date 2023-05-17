Midland scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat fifth-ranked Oklahoma City 2-1 to win the Oklahoma City regional and advance to the NAIA World Series.

The World Series begins May 25 in Columbus, Georgia.

Midland had lost 3-1 to the NAIA defending champion Stars earlier Wednesday to force a second title game. In the opener, Midland led 1-0 before Oklahoma City rallied with two outs in the sixth, taking advantage of two errors to score three runs.

Midland (39-13) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Oklahoma City (48-11) led 1-0 in the deciding game before Emily Prai tripled and later scored in the fourth.

Then in the sixth, Midland got a walk and two singles to load the bases with one out. A sacrifice fly from Amanda Schmaderer scored Prai with the go-ahead run.

Aliyah Rincon threw a four-hitter to earn the win.