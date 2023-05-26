Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS. Ga. — Roni Foote hit a three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to give Midland a 3-2 win over Oklahoma Science & Arts in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series.

Midland had four hits through 10 innings as the game was scoreless. But with one out in the 11th, Ariyana Crafton and Emily Prai had back-to-back singles before Foote launched her homer over the fence in left center. It was the 15th homer this season for the Millard South grad.

Aliyah Rincon threw a complete game, scattering nine hits and striking out 13. Rincon worked out of trouble in the bottom of the 11th. The first three Drovers got hits and they scored twice, but Rincon closed out the game to improve her record to 24-7.

Midland will play another elimination game at noon Saturday.