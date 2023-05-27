Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Carly Pfitzer drove in four runs in the first four innings in leading Midland to a 6-5 win over Our Lady of the Lakes (Texas) in an elimination game Saturday afternoon at the NAIA World Series.

Midland, which scored three total runs in its first two games at the World Series, got its offense going early in taking out the tournament's No. 2 seed.

Pfitzer hit a solo homer in the top of the first before the Saints scored three in the bottom of the inning. Midland answered with one run in the second on Mia Orduna's RBI single, then the Warriors took a 4-3 lead in the third. Pfitzer tied it with an RBI double and then scored on Amanda Schmaderer's single.

Midland pitcher Aliyah Rincon allowed a homer in the bottom of the third to make it 4-4, but she settled into a groove after that.

Meanwhile, Midland regained the lead at 6-4 in the fourth on Pfitzer's two-out, two-run single to left. The Gretna grad finished the day 3 for 3.

The lead stayed 6-4 before the Saints got back-to-back doubles with one out in the seventh. But with the tying run at second, Rincon got two popouts to secure her 25th win this season.

Midland will play its third elimination game at 3 p.m. Monday.