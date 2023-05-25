Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Midland was unable to come up with timely hits as the Warriors dropped a 2-0 decision to Marian (Ind.) Thursday in the opening game of the NAIA Softball World Series.

Midland, making its first World Series appearance since 2011, outhit Marian 5-4, but the Warriors stranded runners in scoring position in three different innings.

After Midland had runners at the corners with one out and failed to score, Marian took a 1-0 lead in the third with a steal of home.

Midland's Carly Pfitzer was at second with no one out in the sixth but was left there. Marian added a home run in the bottom of the sixth. Midland had two on in the seventh but a popout ended the game.

Aliyah Rincon threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for Midland, which will play an elimination game at noon Friday.