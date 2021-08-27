Midland football 'as talented as we've been' entering 2021 season

Midland is getting an early start to the football season and hopes it can hit the ground running.
Midland hosts a nonconference opener against Sterling (Kan.) at 1 p.m. Saturday. And if Midland plays well, it could serve as a benefit as it will face nationally ranked conference opponents the next two weeks.
"Hopefully it's an advantage for us," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "Hopefully us playing a game and getting those first-game bugs and mistakes out the way will pay dividends."
Midland opened last season with back-to-back losses to Dordt and then-defending national champion Morningside. Midland's only other loss was to Northwestern, last year's NAIA runner-up. Midland will play No. 14 Dordt and No. 2 Northwestern the next two weeks.
Jamrog expects the Warriors to be ready for those early tests as they return plenty of experience. Six of their first-team all-GPAC players are back, including four on defense — linebackers Zach Acamo, Charles Barnes and Trevor Havlovic and defensive back Christian Harmon.
"That was probably our strength last year, a lot of those guys are back," Jamrog said of his defense. "I'm really excited to see what this unit can look like."
On offense, Dalton Tremayne, one of the NAIA's top return specialists, is back as is tight end Austin Harris, who was an All-American two seasons ago.
River Walker returns for his second year as starting quarterback. A year ago, he completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,724 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards.
"We're really excited about his development," Jamrog said. "We're as talented as we've been. I really like the closeness of this football team."
Jamrog has a new offensive coordinator this season in Ben Dixon. Midland's coaching staff also includes former Husker players Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman as well as Dan McLaughlin, who retired in 2019 after 15 years as Wayne State's coach.
Other Midlands games Saturday:
Missouri Valley at Peru State, 6 p.m.: The Bobcats return many of last year's starters from a team that went 1-2 before having their season canceled by COVID-19. This will be the first full season for coach Casey Creehan at Peru. Missouri Valley went 1-6 last season.
Northwestern at Presentation, 6 p.m.: The Red Raiders were NAIA runners-up less than four months ago. They open the new season with experienced players against an opponent that went 0-10 last year.
Briar Cliff at Waldorf, 6 p.m.: Briar Cliff averaged 9.6 points a game when it went 1-8 last season. It has a new coach in Shane LaDage.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH