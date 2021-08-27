Midland football 'as talented as we've been' entering 2021 season

Midland is getting an early start to the football season and hopes it can hit the ground running.

Midland hosts a nonconference opener against Sterling (Kan.) at 1 p.m. Saturday. And if Midland plays well, it could serve as a benefit as it will face nationally ranked conference opponents the next two weeks.

"Hopefully it's an advantage for us," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "Hopefully us playing a game and getting those first-game bugs and mistakes out the way will pay dividends."

Midland opened last season with back-to-back losses to Dordt and then-defending national champion Morningside. Midland's only other loss was to Northwestern, last year's NAIA runner-up. Midland will play No. 14 Dordt and No. 2 Northwestern the next two weeks.

Jamrog expects the Warriors to be ready for those early tests as they return plenty of experience. Six of their first-team all-GPAC players are back, including four on defense — linebackers Zach Acamo, Charles Barnes and Trevor Havlovic and defensive back Christian Harmon.

"That was probably our strength last year, a lot of those guys are back," Jamrog said of his defense. "I'm really excited to see what this unit can look like."