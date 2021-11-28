Midland, last season's runner-up, headlines Nebraska teams in NAIA volleyball tournament

Memories of last season's run to the NAIA tournament final are still pretty fresh for the Midland volleyball team.
The calendar says it wasn't that long ago, either. Midland upset three opponents ranked in the NAIA's top five on consecutive days before falling in five sets in the final to Missouri Baptist on May 1.
"Our returning players have had a lot of success up in Sioux City, so I feel like when we go up there, the lights are never too bright for our team," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "We can absolutely get beat, but it's going to be because the other team is really good."
Last year's national tournament was moved to the spring due to COVID concerns. Now Midland has an opportunity to make a deep run at nationals for the second time in 2021 as pool play matches at nationals begin Tuesday in Sioux City.
There will be eight three-team pools, with winners of each pool advancing to Thursday's quarterfinals. Midland (24-5) has defeated 10 of the 24 teams that are at nationals.
"I think our schedule has really prepared us," Giesselmann said. "We're not going to see anything we haven's seen."
Midland also is one of seven GPAC teams in the field. That includes Jamestown, ranked No. 1 and the only unbeaten team in the field, No. 5 College of Saint Mary (26-5), the regular-season league runner-up, and No. 19 Concordia (17-11), which has won eight of its last 10 matches including four over ranked opponents.
Midland returns most of its firepower from last season. Taliyah Flores, Midland's top hitter at nationals in the spring, has more than 400 kills this season, while setter Hope Leimbach is second in the NAIA in assists per set at 11.93. Leimbach was named the GPAC player of the year.
"I'm really happy for Hope. I'm proud of how far she's come since her freshman year. Both the mental and physical side, she's improved," Giesselmann said. "Last spring, it all came together for her."
Bellevue, 24-7 and ranked 11th, also is at the tournament's final site for the fifth time in six years. The Bruins open play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 16 Ottawa (Ariz.) and will face No. 8 Corban (Ore.) Wednesday. Bellevue lost in September to Ottawa when it rallied from two sets down and edged the Bruins 19-17 in the fifth set.
All-America setter Olivia Galas again leads the Bellevue offense as she was named its conference setter of the year for the fourth time. The Omaha Gross graduate averages 11.22 assists per set and also has 153 kills.
Eve Fountain leads the Bruins with 20 double-doubles as she averages 3.55 kills and 3.64 assists per set. Sierra Athen is second on the team in kills, averaging 3.04.
Saint Mary features a balanced offensive attack with four players with more than 225 kills. Makenna Freeman has a team-best 296 kills, while teammate Rachel Cushing was the GPAC libero of the year.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH