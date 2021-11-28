Midland, last season's runner-up, headlines Nebraska teams in NAIA volleyball tournament

Memories of last season's run to the NAIA tournament final are still pretty fresh for the Midland volleyball team.

The calendar says it wasn't that long ago, either. Midland upset three opponents ranked in the NAIA's top five on consecutive days before falling in five sets in the final to Missouri Baptist on May 1.

"Our returning players have had a lot of success up in Sioux City, so I feel like when we go up there, the lights are never too bright for our team," Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. "We can absolutely get beat, but it's going to be because the other team is really good."

Last year's national tournament was moved to the spring due to COVID concerns. Now Midland has an opportunity to make a deep run at nationals for the second time in 2021 as pool play matches at nationals begin Tuesday in Sioux City.

There will be eight three-team pools, with winners of each pool advancing to Thursday's quarterfinals. Midland (24-5) has defeated 10 of the 24 teams that are at nationals.

"I think our schedule has really prepared us," Giesselmann said. "We're not going to see anything we haven's seen."