Midland volleyball's 'it factor' let them to national championship match

Midland didn’t look like a title contender in the fall. But when the long season wrapped up last week, the Warriors were only a few points from being crowned national champions.

Midland knocked off three teams ranked in the top five before losing 15-12 in the fifth set to No. 6 Missouri Baptist in last Saturday’s NAIA final in Sioux City, Iowa.

Coach Paul Giesselmann said in some respects, it’s hard to describe the difference in his team between the fall and spring.

“They had an ‘it’ factor this spring,” Giesselmann said. “They love playing for each other.”

Midland was 2-5 at one point last October and finished the fall 10-8. The Warriors took 2½ months off during the winter and adjusted their lineup, moving starters to different spots.

“Once we started again in February, you could tell our team was pretty focused,” Giesselmann said. “It was sort of like starting a new season.”

And Midland’s confidence grew as it started playing again.