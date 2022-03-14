Midlanders in the NCAA basketball tournament

Here are the players in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament from Nebraska high schools:

CAL STATE FULLERTON

Latrell Wrightsell (Omaha Central): Sophomore has made 19 starts and averages 6.7 points for the Big West tournament champs.

COLORADO STATE

John Tonje (Omaha Central): Junior mainly comes off the bench for the 25-5 Rams, but he's third in scoring at 9.4 points per game.

CREIGHTON

Shereef Mitchell (Omaha Burke): Guard played in six games before an injury sidelined him in early December.

GONZAGA

Hunter Sallis (Millard North): Freshman has played in all 29 games for the No. 1 Bulldogs, averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.

LOYOLA CHICAGO

Saint Thomas (Millard North): Freshman averages 1.8 points and has played in 26 games for the Missouri Valley tournament champs.

NEW MEXICO STATE

Teddy Allen (Boys Town): Former Husker was the WAC player of the year and the league's tournament MVP. He's averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Baylor Scheierman (Aurora): The Summit League player of the year averages 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Charlie Easley (Lincoln Pius X): Former Husker starts for the Jackrabbits, averaging 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds.

David Wingett (Winnebago): Has played in 16 games for an SDSU team that hasn't lost since Dec. 15.

SAN DIEGO STATE

Aguek Arop (Omaha South): Provides a boost off the bench for the 23-8 Aztecs, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds a game.

WISCONSIN

Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West): Starter in first year with Badgers, guard averages 8.2 points and a team-best 2.3 assists.

Just missed

Ayo Akinwole (Papillion-La Vista), Drake

Shiloh Robinson (Kearney), Liberty

Sam Griesel (Lincoln East), North Dakota St.

Kolbe Rada (Lincoln Pius X), North Dakota St.

Donovan Williams (Lincoln North Star), Oklahoma St.

Jadin Johnson (Millard North), Old Dominion

Lok Wur (Papillion-La Vista South), Oregon

Dru Kuxhausen (Scottsbluff), Northern Colorado

Max Murrell (Millard North), Stanford