Midland's defense has produced points and not allowed many during 4-game win streak

Midland's defense has been producing points and not allowing many during its current four-game win streak.
Saturday's opponent will put that defense to the test. Midland (4-2) will play at Northwestern (4-1), also winners of four straight since opening with a loss to defending national champion Morningside. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
"We've got to limit explosive plays," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "For the most part, we haven't given up those big plays this year."
Northwestern has experienced playmakers in Tyson Kooima, the NAIA leader in passing by averaging 337.2 yards per game, and Shane Solberg, who leads the NAIA in receiving yards per game at 154.2 and holds most of Northwestern's career receiving records.
But Midland's defense has been able to set the tone over the past month. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 141-14 in the first halves of the last four games, winning all four in runaway fashion.
Midland had interception returns for touchdowns in three of those games, and last week against Jamestown the Warriors recorded eight sacks.
"We were able to get them in third-and-long and obvious passing downs and our guys were able to pin their ears back," Jamrog said after the win.
Junior linebacker Trevor Havlovic had three of the sacks and has seven tackles for loss this season. The East Butler graduate was a first-team all-conference defender last season and is picking up where he left off.
"He's got a great motor. He's athletic and has put on weight since he got here," Jamrog said of the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Havlovic. "He plays the game like you want it to be played."
Havlovic is second on the team in tackles behind senior linebacker Zach Acamo. The Bellevue East graduate averages 9.5 tackles and has three interceptions, including one of the pick-sixes.
"He's a steady force. He just makes plays," Jamrog said.
Midland has been clicking offensively, too. First-year quarterback River Walker is completing 68% of his passes for 1,319 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Northwestern has won nine of the last 10 meetings with Midland, but last season's game came down to a last-second kick. Midland never trailed until a 22-yard field goal with five seconds left gave the Red Raiders a 26-25 win. That was the start of a four-game losing streak for Midland before it ended the season with six straight wins.
"We have guys who remember that game. But obviously that's in the past and we have to focus on the present," Jamrog said.
Saturday's other matchups
UNK (0-0) at Pittsburg State (0-0), noon: UNK opens a four-game season with the Gorillas, a MIAA rival who has won the last 12 meetings in the series. UNK is replacing 10 of its 14 all-league players from last year's 7-5 team, but it does return dual-threat QB TJ Davis. Pitt State beat the Lopers 37-14 last September.
Hastings (1-4) at Jamestown (0-4), 1: Hastings looks to snap a four-game losing streak against a Jamestown team averaging 12.5 points and has lost all its games by at least 20 points. In Hastings' loss to Briar Cliff last week, John Zamora threw for 240 yards while McCook's Paxton Terry led the defense with a career-high 13 tackles.
Morningside (5-0) at Dordt (5-1), 1: Morningside has won the past 12 meetings in this series, but Dordt brings in one of its strongest teams. It's a matchup of two standout QBs as Dordt's Noah Clayberg has rushed for 627 yards and 10 TDs and passed for 1,247 yards and 10 TDs, while Morningside's Joe Dolincheck, a Bellevue West grad, is second in the NAIA in passing yards with 1,671.
Briar Cliff (1-4) at Dakota Wesleyan (1-5), 1: Briar Cliff earned its first win last week against Hastings, while Wesleyan is allowing 46 points per game.
Chadron State (1-1) at South Dakota Mines (2-1), 5 CST: For the second game in a row, Chadron will face Mines. CSC, which had last week's game canceled, beat Mines 41-25 on Oct. 17 as the teams combined for 1,047 yards of offense. Chadron's Dalton Holst threw for 361 yards, while Cole Thurness and Chad Mikelson each had more than 160 yards receiving.
