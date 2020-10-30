Midland's defense has produced points and not allowed many during 4-game win streak

Midland's defense has been producing points and not allowing many during its current four-game win streak.

Saturday's opponent will put that defense to the test. Midland (4-2) will play at Northwestern (4-1), also winners of four straight since opening with a loss to defending national champion Morningside. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

"We've got to limit explosive plays," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "For the most part, we haven't given up those big plays this year."

Northwestern has experienced playmakers in Tyson Kooima, the NAIA leader in passing by averaging 337.2 yards per game, and Shane Solberg, who leads the NAIA in receiving yards per game at 154.2 and holds most of Northwestern's career receiving records.

But Midland's defense has been able to set the tone over the past month. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 141-14 in the first halves of the last four games, winning all four in runaway fashion.

Midland had interception returns for touchdowns in three of those games, and last week against Jamestown the Warriors recorded eight sacks.

"We were able to get them in third-and-long and obvious passing downs and our guys were able to pin their ears back," Jamrog said after the win.