Midlands men's athlete of the year: Wayne State's Jordan Janssen

Other finalists

Baagii Boldmaa, Doane wrestling: Won his second straight NAIA championship at 141 pounds. He finished the first perfect season in program history by going 25-0.

Matt Keating, Southeast CC baseball: A Southern California commit and third-team NJCAA All-American, the Omaha Creighton Prep grad hit .404 with 19 homers and 62 RBIs. Also had four saves as a closer.

Shandon Reitzell, Midland track: Won the indoor and outdoor NAIA high jump championships. He cleared 7-2¼ at nationals, marking the first time he surpassed seven feet outdoor.