Midlands men's athlete of the year: Wayne State's Jordan Janssen

A very young Wayne State men's basketball team needed a leader on and off the court to navigate a challenging 2020-21 season.
The Wildcats got both in Jordan Janssen.
Janssen provided a steady influence and a bundle of double-doubles as Wayne State reached the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in 21 years.
"Jordan provided guidance and helped set the culture for our program. Jordan was pretty essential in setting a great tone for our newcomers and really for our season and the success that we ultimately had," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "He just had such a great approach, a hard-working approach to things. He was a great example for our guys."
On a team that featured nine freshmen on its 15-man roster, Janssen, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged a team-leading 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists during his junior year and was the Northern Sun Conference South Division player of the year. He also is the Midlands male athlete of the year.
Jordan joins his dad, Dana, as a Midlands World-Herald athlete of the year recipient. Dana, who honored in 1985 and '86, remains Nebraska Wesleyan's career leader in points and rebounds.
"I get texts from my dad and my mom before every game. Always positive before the game," said Jordan, who added that his parents travel to every game.
Jordan is building a legacy of his own at Wayne. He's been a three-year starter following a standout high school career at Lincoln East. He has scored in double figures in 55 of his last 57 games at Wayne, and he had double-doubles in 10 of last season's 18 games.
On WSC's career charts, Janssen is 19th in points (1,192), fifth in rebounding (757), ninth in free throws made (300) and second in blocked shots (101). He's eligible to play two more seasons following 2020-21's COVID year.
"I've always looked at competitiveness and how hard someone works as a skill. Jordan's at the top of that list. He takes advantage of competing on a daily basis," Kaminsky said. "Two things we stress is that we want guys that compete and are great teammates. Jordan's great in both of those areas."
Janssen averaged a double-double as a sophomore, but the Wildcats struggled to a 10-22 record. So with an infusion of youth, Wayne was picked to finish last in the eight-team NSIC South Division in the 2020-21 preseason coaches poll.
But Janssen felt the Wildcats would surprise people.
"We knew what we had and trusted the guys in the locker room," he said.
The first obstacle they faced was just getting on the court. The Northern Sun cancelled all fall competition before releasing its basketball schedule in mid-November. Wayne's first game was on Jan. 2.
On the final day of the regular season, Wayne needed a win at preseason favorite Augustana to claim the division title, which it got as Janssen was one of five Wildcats in double figures.
Janssen had 20 points and 14 rebounds when Wayne won its opener at the NSIC tournament, but the Wildcats weren't allowed to play in the semifinals due to COVID-19 protocols.
Still, they earned an at-large bid to play in the Division II tournament for the first time since 2000 - when Greg McDermott was Wayne's coach.
"It was awesome to play in that and be a part of it for Wayne for the first time in 20 years," Janssen said. "It definitely changed expectations, especially with 14 of 15 guys back."
In an era where the transfer portal is a popular destination, Wayne is returning everyone except backup center Nosa Iyagbaye, who graduated. Expectations will be up, but that's fine with the Wildcats.
"What's really exciting is there's a lot of things that are still undone," Kaminsky said. "That's a lot of things Jordan and the team can accomplish."
