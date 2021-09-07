Midland's volleyball coach won his 500th career game, but bigger victories await Warriors

Paul Giesselmann had no idea he was approaching a coaching milestone.
But his players knew.
The Midland volleyball team presented him the game ball with "500 wins" written on it after a pair of victories last Friday.
"It means a lot to me that the team had the ball autographed and handed it to me. That was pretty special," Giesselmann said. "That ball represents so many good, young women and so many memories of the women I've been able to coach over the years."
Giesselmann is Midland's all-time wins leader, compiling a 275-101 record since 2010. Before that he won a school-record 227 matches with College of St. Mary, and in between he was an assistant at Creighton for coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. Booth also won her 500th career match last weekend.
"It was special that Kirsten and I both got our 500th wins over the weekend," Giesselmann said.
Yet the milestone is secondary in Giesselmann's mind.
He's more concerned how his team is playing in the moment. And through the first three weeks of this season, the Warriors have been as good as anyone in the NAIA.
Ranked third nationally, Midland is off to a 13-0 start, including wins over defending national champion and top-ranked Missouri Baptist, No. 4 Park and No. 9 Viterbo. The Warriors, who start three freshmen, have dropped six sets in their 13 matches.
"I've always believed you have to play the best teams in the country to get you ready for the postseason, and you get an early measuring stick of where your team is at," he said. "I was a little concerned if this schedule was going to be too much for us, but I'm so proud of the girls for stepping up to the challenge."
Taliyah Flores, named the 2021 Midlands female athlete of the year after leading the Warriors to the NAIA title game in the spring, is leading the way again, averaging four kills per set and hitting .324. Giesselmann said Brooke Fredrickson is "the glue for us. She just does everything well." And setter Hope Leimbach is averaging 12.1 assists per set.
"She's a very athletic kid and she does a great job of putting up a very hittable ball for our players," Giesselmann said of Leimbach, who was the national setter of the week last week.
Among the freshman starters is Papio South grad Delanie Vallinch, who is "playing at a very high level" as the starting libero. Other freshmen to start have been Seward's Abbey Ringler, Syracuse's Jessie Moss and Cross County's Cortlyn Schaefer.
The Warriors will continue to be tested as they get into the heart of conference play. In the most recent NAIA poll, five of the top eight were from the GPAC. Midland plays at No. 6 Concordia on Wednesday.
"Every match in the GPAC, especially road matches, is a challenge," Giesselmann said. "(Concordia has) talent on that team."
