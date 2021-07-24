Midlands women's athlete of the year: Midland volleyball's Taliyah Flores

Other finalists

Alejah Douglas, WNCC basketball: The Omaha Northwest grad averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 steals and helped the Cougars reach the NJCAA quarterfinals.

Olivia Galas, Bellevue volleyball: The Omaha Gross grad played through injuries to be the NAIA setter of the year. She's also the first Bruin volleyball player to be a two-time first-team All-American.

Josie Puelz, Concordia track: The Lincoln Lutheran graduate swept the NAIA indoor and outdoor national championships in the pole vault.