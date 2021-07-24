Midlands women's athlete of the year: Midland volleyball's Taliyah Flores

Paul Giesselmann was ready last fall to alter his Midland volleyball lineup.
Before doing so, the coach had a discussion with Taliyah Flores, the GPAC's best defender, to gauge her reaction.
"I thought we really need Taliyah to hit. I brought her into the office and talked to her and she said, 'Coach, whatever helps us win, I'll do.' That's what you love about her," Giesselmann said.
So Flores, the 2019 GPAC libero of the year when she had 501 digs, moved to outside hitter. And when the long NAIA season ended in May, the 5-foot-8 Flores was as good as any hitter in the country, leading the Warriors to the national championship match for the first time in school history.
"I wasn't really expecting it," Flores said of the move to outside hitter. "I was a little nervous because I hadn't hit in a while. But I was excited, I like hitting. I just trusted the coaching staff and went along with it and luckily it all worked out."
Flores averaged 4.0 kills and 4.3 digs per set in five matches at the NAIA tournament. For her play at nationals, she's been named the Midlands women's athlete of the year.
Flores was an All-Nebraska selection as a senior when she led Papio South in kills and digs. She then played one season at North Dakota, where she had 506 digs and was named to the 2018 Summit League's all-freshman team.
But Flores wanted to be closer to home. And Flores' club team in high school had been coached by one of Midland's assistants.
"I really didn't know what path I was going to take," she said. "But I came to (Midland) and literally fell in love with the campus and the team and the coaches. That's what led me here and I love being at Midland and love being close to home. It's a perfect fit."
Her move from libero to outside hitter worked out too — even in a season unlike any other.
Midland and the rest of the GPAC played its regular season in the fall — the Warriors went 10-8.
Midland's season resumed in April with the GPAC tournament as the Warriors lost in the semifinals to Jamestown, the No. 1 team in the NAIA. That got Midland into the NAIA tournament, where the Warriors — and Flores — had a week to remember.
Midland played five matches that week, reeling off three straight wins against teams ranked in the top five (No. 1 Jamestown, No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 5 Northwestern). Midland dropped a heartbreaker to No. 6 Missouri Baptist in the final, losing 15-12 in the fifth set.
"Everyone rose their play at nationals," Flores said. "It was fun to see everyone stepping up, helping out whether it was on the court or on the bench."
Flores flourished at nationals as she had at least 14 kills and 16 digs in all five matches.
"I think the thing I've seen from her since she came back here to Midland is she really wants to be great. Everyday she comes to practice, that kid is about winning. ... She wants the ball in the big moments," Giesselmann said. "She's one of the best passers in the nation, she's a phenomenal defensive player and obviously her attacking speaks for itself."
Flores, who had 16 double-doubles on the season, thrives as a hitter despite being undersized at 5-8. She's been hitting around and through defenders since her days at Papio South.
"She's a great athlete. She had to really learn how to be a student of the game as a hitter and learn how to score against bigger blockers. She's taken that to another level as a collegiate player," Giesselmann said. "She is volleyball smart. She knows how to beat the opponent."
All athletes will have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID. That means Flores will be able to play two more years, and Giesselmann expects Flores to shoulder even more responsibility this fall. Flores and setter Hope Leimbach will be team captains this season.