Millard West grad Shae Wyatt ready to help Tulane in first Cotton Bowl appearance

John McMenamin heard from a familiar voice last winter when he was deciding whether to make a leap from being Wayne State's head coach to becoming Tulane's receivers coach.

It was Shae Wyatt on the phone.

"We've always had a really good working relationship," said McMenamin, who was offensive coordinator at Central Missouri in 2019 when Wyatt was an All-America receiver. "To see us reunite, it's pretty cool for me. I just have a lot of faith in him, trust in him. It's been a really fun season to spend with Shae."

The fun season also produced the biggest turnaround in the FBS. After Tulane endured a 2-10 season in 2021, the Green Wave have gone 11-2 to nab a Cotton Bowl berth against Southern California at noon Monday.

"I'll be completely honest, I don't think any of us expected to go to the Cotton Bowl," Wyatt said. "It's just an opportunity for us to showcase our skills and show what we've worked on this season."

Wyatt, a two-sport star at Millard West, has played a huge role for an offense that averages 35.2 points per game. He leads No. 14 Tulane — the highest ranked Group of Five team — in receptions (35) and receiving yards (692) and is second with seven receiving touchdowns.

And he has been at his best down the stretch.

Six of his TD catches have been in the final five games. He had a touchdown grab during a 38-31 loss to Central Florida on Nov. 12, but when those teams met again the AAC championship game on Dec. 3, Wyatt had five catches for 110 yards and two TDs in a 45-28 win. That clinched the Cotton Bowl berth.

"After we lost (to UCF in November), it kind of brought us back to earth. It was a humble game, everyone has to be humbled," Wyatt said. "When we got to the (AAC) championship game, it was something we all had worked for. We were trying to accomplish what we set forth in the spring."

This is Wyatt's second season with the Green Wave. He had 33 catches and three touchdowns in 2021 after two fantastic seasons at Central Missouri. In 2019, Wyatt finished with 65 catches for 1,452 yards and 12 TDs as he was named a Division II second-team All-American.

McMenamin was offensive coordinator both of those seasons with the Mules, while the head coach was Jim Svoboda. Svoboda now is in his first season as Tulane's offensive coordinator.

"He's one of the best receivers I've been around as far as body control and quickness. He's not one of the guys who's going to walk on the turf and run a 4.3 40, but I know I'd like to have 11 Shae Wyatts and we'd be a really, really good football team," McMenamin said.

"He's always analyzing things. He's always trying to perfect the things he can control and takes zero for granted. He's self-made and works his tail off to get better."

Wyatt is working on his Master's degree at Tulane, but McMenamin doesn't thnk Wyatt is done with football. McMenamin compares Wyatt to Adam Thielen, who played collegiately at D-II Minnesota State and now is in his ninth season with the Minnesota Vikings.

"He's one of those guys who is just going to do enough and work hard enough that every coach is going to love him," McMenamin said of Wyatt. "He just needs that chance. He'll do enough to get that chance."

As it is, Wyatt has been a game-changing receiver for two programs in college.

He said he originally ended up at Central Missouri on a whim - he was on a college visit to Missouri Western when he decided to also visit Central Missouri on that trip. Once he got on campus, he found out that was the right fit for him.

The decision to go to Tulane has worked out, too.

"For my career to end the way it's going to with the Cotton Bowl, I'm nothing but grateful," Wyatt said. "All the experiences, all the people that I've met, the games I've played in, I'm sitting here reflecting and grateful to have had the chance."

