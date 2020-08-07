The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday it will not play football this fall, opting for an eight-game conference schedule in the spring.
League schools are still allowed to play nonconference games in the fall.
The Missouri Valley’s move, along with similar decisions by the Pioneer League and Big Sky Conference on Friday, mean there will by no FCS playoffs this fall. An NCAA rule requires 50% of eligible teams to play a regular season for postseason competition to go on, and nine of 13 FCS conferences have said they aren’t playing this fall.
Missouri Valley member North Dakota State has won three straight FCS national titles and eight of the past nine.
