Morgan Maly returns to site of her state title for Creighton-Nebraska

Much like NU freshman post Alexis Markowski, Maly made a living at PBA during her high school career. Maly will try to help deliver a sixth straight CU win in the rivalry in the same fashion the Bluejays have won the previous five.

Hitting 3-pointers. CU has made 58 during the winning streak. Nebraska's made 16. NU’s height advantage in the post hasn’t mattered a bit.

“They have a lot of players who are technically forwards that really can step out and shoot, so they can play kind of a five-out offense where everybody’s a threat from the perimeter,” NU coach Amy Williams said.

That’s Maly, who at 6-foot-1 leads Creighton in both 3-point attempts (16) and makes (7). When Maly was a freshman last season, Flanery said he grew more and more comfortable designing plays specifically for her left-handed touch.

“When you draw something up for a freshman and they come out of a timeout, you’re checking their body language to see if they’re fearful,” Flanery said. “And I don’t feel like she had that. She’s not a loud kid, she doesn’t draw attention to herself, but she has a confidence about her that you like.”