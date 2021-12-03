Morningside and Northwestern, familiar foes, meet for spot in NAIA championship

The rivalry has been that close.

"They're a championship-level team, and so are we. You can't let off the pedal. We've just got to execute all four quarters," Dolincheck said. "We beat them this fall but that's not what our goal was. Obviously our goal is to be national champions."

Morningside, NAIA champions in 2018 and '19, has played at a high level all season. The Mustangs easily lead the NAIA in scoring, averaging 59.3 points per game, and total offense, averaging 629.1 yards. On the other side of the ball, Morningside is third nationally in sacks with 42.

"At the beginning of the season, we had a motto and that was to be all in. That motto kind of carried us through the season and everyone's bought into the team," Dolincheck said. "We're kind of clicking in all aspects."

Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate who has directed Morningside's offense the past three seasons, was named the GPAC player of the year as he's completed 68.4% of his passes for 4,085 yards and 40 touchdowns. He surpassed 12,000 career passing yards during last week's win over Kansas Wesleyan.