Morningside and Northwestern, familiar foes, meet for spot in NAIA championship

Morningside and Northwestern can't get enough of one another.
For the third time in seven months, the GPAC rivals and NAIA football powerhouses meet with high stakes on the line. The teams play at noon Saturday in Sioux City for a spot in the NAIA championship.
"Being in a game against someone like Northwestern is always fun because it keeps you on your toes and makes you play your best football too," Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck said this week. "It will be a blast this weekend."
Unique circumstances have brought the Mustangs (12-0) and Red Raiders (12-1) together for a third time in 2021. But no matter the situation, the offenses always seem to put on a show.
After Morningside beat Northwestern 45-31 in the regular season last fall, the pandemic pushed the NAIA playoffs for the 2020 season into this spring. On May 1, Northwestern stunned Morningside when Red Raider quarterback Tyson Kooima hit Michael Storey on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left for a 44-41 win. Kooima, the NAIA player of the year last season, threw for 490 yards that day, while Morningside had 693 total yards.
They met on Nov. 6 to decide this year's GPAC regular-season title. Northwestern led 33-24 early in the second half before Morningside scored 17 unanswered and stayed in front the rest of the way in a 55-49 win. Morningside's offense finished with 551 yards, Northwestern with 550.
The rivalry has been that close.
"They're a championship-level team, and so are we. You can't let off the pedal. We've just got to execute all four quarters," Dolincheck said. "We beat them this fall but that's not what our goal was. Obviously our goal is to be national champions."
Morningside, NAIA champions in 2018 and '19, has played at a high level all season. The Mustangs easily lead the NAIA in scoring, averaging 59.3 points per game, and total offense, averaging 629.1 yards. On the other side of the ball, Morningside is third nationally in sacks with 42.
"At the beginning of the season, we had a motto and that was to be all in. That motto kind of carried us through the season and everyone's bought into the team," Dolincheck said. "We're kind of clicking in all aspects."
Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate who has directed Morningside's offense the past three seasons, was named the GPAC player of the year as he's completed 68.4% of his passes for 4,085 yards and 40 touchdowns. He surpassed 12,000 career passing yards during last week's win over Kansas Wesleyan.
Morningside has four receivers with more than 700 yards, led by Reid Jurgensmeier. The Wahoo Neumann grad has 85 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 TDs. Omaha Westside grad Caleb Schweigart has 50 catches for 761 yards, and the Mustangs also average 236 yards rushing a game.
Northwestern is third in the NAIA in scoring (46.8) and total offense (454.1), but the Raiders have relied on their defense in the playoffs. Northwestern has won its playoff games 24-7 and 25-20. The Raiders allow 262.1 yards per game this season.
