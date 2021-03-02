Morningside defeats Concordia in final of GPAC women's basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY — Sophia Peppers banked in a shot in the paint with .8 seconds left to give Morningside a 67-65 win over Concordia in the GPAC women's basketball tournament final Tuesday night.
Concordia tied it with 7.7 seconds left on Taylor Cockerill's layup. Morningside called timeout and Peppers was able to drive to the basket for the game-winner.
Peppers finished with 16 points, while McKenna Sims added a career-high 15. Taysha Rushton led Concordia with 24 points, while Cockerill scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half.
Morningside, winners of 20 in a row, and Concordia both advance to the NAIA tournament, which begins March 12.
In the GPAC men's final, Northwestern beat Mount Marty 73-57.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.