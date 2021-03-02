Morningside defeats Concordia in final of GPAC women's basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY — Sophia Peppers banked in a shot in the paint with .8 seconds left to give Morningside a 67-65 win over Concordia in the GPAC women's basketball tournament final Tuesday night.

Concordia tied it with 7.7 seconds left on Taylor Cockerill's layup. Morningside called timeout and Peppers was able to drive to the basket for the game-winner.

Peppers finished with 16 points, while McKenna Sims added a career-high 15. Taysha Rushton led Concordia with 24 points, while Cockerill scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half.

Morningside, winners of 20 in a row, and Concordia both advance to the NAIA tournament, which begins March 12.

In the GPAC men's final, Northwestern beat Mount Marty 73-57.

